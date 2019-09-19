Private Capital Advisors Has Lowered American Electric Power Co (AEP) Stake by $378,400; Westwood Management Lifted Its Position in Fiserv (FISV) as Market Value Rose

Westwood Management Corp increased its stake in Fiserv Inc. (FISV) by 59.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp bought 112,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 301,322 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.47M, up from 188,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Fiserv Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $104.91. About 2.88 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500.

Private Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in American Electric Power Co (AEP) by 56.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Advisors Inc sold 4,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The hedge fund held 3,358 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $296,000, down from 7,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in American Electric Power Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $93.18. About 1.16M shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC SEES 2018 ESTIMATED EPS ON A GAAP BASIS $3.71 TO $3.91; 24/04/2018 – PSO, Customer Groups Seek Approval of Wind Catcher Agreement; 13/04/2018 – AEP ANNOUNCES LOUISIANA SETTLEMENT IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 24/04/2018 – AEP TO INVEST $17.7B CAPITAL OVER NEXT THREE YEARS IN CORE OPS; 26/04/2018 – AEP STILL SEEKING OKLAHOMA STAFF CONSENT FOR WIND CATCHER PLAN; 30/05/2018 – GridLiance and Tri-County Electric Cooperative Reach Settlement with AEP on Wind Catcher Energy Connection Project; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q Rev $4B; 29/05/2018 – Pioneer Equity Income Adds American Electric Power Co; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – PLAN TO INVEST $17.7 BLN IN CAPITAL OVER NEXT THREE YEARS; 19/04/2018 – AEP Reaches Settlement on Transmission Return on Equity for Eastern Companies; Incorporates Benefits of Tax Reform Into Transmi

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 33 investors sold AEP shares while 265 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 253 raised stakes. 355.59 million shares or 0.83% more from 352.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sigma Planning reported 10,478 shares stake. Moreover, Hartford Inv Mgmt Communications has 0.24% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Barclays Public Limited Co reported 912,534 shares. Cetera Advisor Network Lc holds 28,264 shares. British Columbia Invest Mgmt Corp holds 0.11% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 155,892 shares. Moreover, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 0.01% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 55,355 shares. 4,120 are owned by Lathrop Inv Management. Wagner Bowman has invested 0.16% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Iberiabank Corporation owns 9,153 shares. Intrust National Bank Na invested in 0.44% or 20,686 shares. Putnam Fl Investment Management accumulated 2,990 shares. Hexavest reported 514,970 shares. Howe And Rusling Incorporated has 0% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 41 shares. Cetera Advsr Ltd Company reported 15,952 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc has 59,249 shares.

Analysts await American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.20 EPS, down 4.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.25 per share. AEP’s profit will be $592.56M for 19.41 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by American Electric Power Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Private Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $353.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) by 7,738 shares to 66,563 shares, valued at $11.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) by 82,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 526,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners LP (NYSE:EPD).

