Private Capital Advisors Has Lifted Its Raytheon Company (RTN) Holding; Qualcomm (QCOM) Shareholder Amg Funds Has Trimmed Its Stake by $348,897 as Stock Rose

Private Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Raytheon Company (RTN) by 47.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Advisors Inc bought 18,977 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 58,825 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.71M, up from 39,848 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Raytheon Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $2.99 during the last trading session, reaching $183.04. About 485,017 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS CONTRACT TO PRODUCE ROMANIA’S NEW PATRIOT SYSTEM; 17/05/2018 – Persistent welcomes Raytheon as a Wave Relay® Ecosystem Partner; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – NAVAL SEA SYSTEMS COMMAND, WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, IS CONTRACTING ACTIVITY; 26/03/2018 – Raytheon developing technology to control drone swarms; 20/04/2018 – Lithuania wants more NATO anti-aircraft missiles to deter Russia; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – SEES FY 2018 NET SALES $26.5 BLN – $27.0 BLN; 16/05/2018 – Sparton and Raytheon Team on Next Generation Mine Neutralization System; 16/03/2018 – Raytheon wins $511 mln U.S. defense contract – Pentagon; 08/03/2018 – Raytheon, Planatir win $876 million U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 08/03/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT APPROVES POSSIBLE $197 MLN SALE OF EQUIPMENT TO QATARI AIR FORCE -STATEMENT

Amg Funds Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 31.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg Funds Llc sold 6,121 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,390 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $764,000, down from 19,511 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg Funds Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $75.11. About 2.77 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 16/03/2018 – QCOM CONFIRMS JACOBS TO EXPLORE POSSIBILITY OF MAKING PROPOSAL; 15/03/2018 – RECENTLY DEMOTED CHAIRMAN OF QUALCOMM PAUL JACOBS APPROACHED SEVERAL GLOBAL INVESTORS IN EFFORT TO ACQUIRE QUALCOMM – FT, CITING; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Extends NXP Tender Offer to March 23; 14/05/2018 – Bloomberg News reports the Chinese Ministry of Commerce has been asked to hasten the deal’s review as well as Qualcomm’s plans to protect local companies; 17/04/2018 – QUALCOMM ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm and NXP Agree, at MOFCOM Request, to Withdraw and Refile Application for Chinese Regulatory Approval; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm Sets New Date for NXP Deal as China Seeks Concessions; 18/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS WORKFORCE REDUCTION NEEDED FOR LONG-TERM GROWTH; 30/03/2018 – Christian Bizforum: Qualcomm discussing Jacobs leaving board of directors: sources (Reuters) – Qualcomm Inc’s board of; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom ends bid for Qualcomm

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4.

Private Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $330.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 17,185 shares to 24,535 shares, valued at $4.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4.