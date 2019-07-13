Private Capital Advisors Has Decreased Its Stryker (SYK) Holding by $3.39 Million; Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Has Trimmed Its Holding in Pepsico (PEP) as Stock Price Rose

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 52.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan sold 6,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The hedge fund held 5,400 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, down from 11,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $186.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $133.28. About 4.48M shares traded or 3.39% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 01/05/2018 – PEPSICO BOOSTS QTR DIV; 04/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – SHAREHOLDERS APPROVED, ON AN ADVISORY BASIS, PEPSICO’S EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION; 01/05/2018 – PEPSICO BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 92.75C/SHR FROM 80.5C, EST. 93C; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: NAB RESULTS HAVE NOT LIVED UP IN LAST 3 QUARTERS; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Buys Bare Foods, Maker of Fruit and Veggie Snacks; 19/04/2018 – Hearthside Food buyout backed by US$1.645bn in loans; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – UPON CLOSING, BARE SNACKS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE INDEPENDENTLY FROM ITS HEADQUARTERS IN SAN FRANCISCO; 25/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 34x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Europe Sub-Saharan Africa Rev Up 15%

Private Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 41.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Advisors Inc sold 17,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 24,535 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.85 million, down from 41,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $4.44 during the last trading session, reaching $206.4. About 1.52M shares traded or 29.17% up from the average. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 9.77% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- Break-Away Femoral Nozzle, Product Number: 0206-512-000, UDI: (01; 04/04/2018 – AlloSource and Stryker Launch ProChondrix CR Cryopreserved Osteochondral Allograft; 31/05/2018 – Entellus Medical Announces Multi-Center Clinical Study Publication Confirming Nasal Obstruction Symptom Improvement from LATERA; 14/05/2018 – Stryker Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Corporation- CMI (Collagen Meniscus Implant) device, Ivy Sports Medicine s collagen-based meniscus implant Pr; 06/03/2018 – Stryker introduces groundbreaking, post-free distraction system, designed to mitigate common groin complications associated wit; 27/04/2018 – Rob Portman: Portman Urges Senate Armed Services Committee to Continue Funding Stryker Vehicle Upgrade; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Zipper Toga, X-Large; Catalog number: 0400-850-000 Sterile personal; 31/05/2018 – SYK:STUDY CONFIRMS LATERA NASAL OBSTRUCTION SYMPTOM IMPROVEMENT; 03/04/2018 – Stryker: Lonny Carpenter, Group President, Global Quality and Business Ops, to Retire in March 2019

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Brown Advisory has 0.14% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Susquehanna Group Llp reported 0% stake. Ohio-based Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Mngmt has invested 0.08% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Chickasaw Capital Management Ltd reported 5,690 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Welch Grp Ltd Liability Corporation owns 231,819 shares or 3.13% of their US portfolio. Main Street Rech Limited Liability holds 0.07% or 1,700 shares in its portfolio. Fort Washington Advisors Oh invested 0.34% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Jp Marvel Inv Advisors Limited Co, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,871 shares. First City Capital Mgmt, a Georgia-based fund reported 6,373 shares. Burgundy Asset Ltd invested 2.94% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Gam Holding Ag owns 0.52% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 101,386 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund holds 0.91% or 134,400 shares in its portfolio. Orca Investment Lc accumulated 5,261 shares. Ameritas Investment Partners holds 0.37% or 64,473 shares. Wade G W & Incorporated, Massachusetts-based fund reported 124,153 shares.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $5.45 million activity. 15,995 shares valued at $2.89M were sold by Hutchinson Michael Damon on Wednesday, February 6. 46 Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) shares with value of $8,154 were bought by Doliveux Roch. $1.68 million worth of stock was sold by FRANCESCONI LOUISE on Thursday, January 31. 180 Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) shares with value of $31,819 were sold by Fink M Kathryn.

Analysts await Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.93 earnings per share, up 9.66% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.76 per share. SYK’s profit will be $721.45M for 26.74 P/E if the $1.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.88 actual earnings per share reported by Stryker Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.66% EPS growth.

