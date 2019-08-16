Private Capital Advisors Has Cut Stryker (SYK) Stake by $3.39 Million; Roundview Capital Continues to Hold Holding in Nike (NKE)

Private Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 41.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Advisors Inc sold 17,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The hedge fund held 24,535 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.85M, down from 41,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $216.92. About 301,471 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 29/03/2018 – Stryker Brings The Mobility Zone™ and Joint Health Education to Houston Open; 10/04/2018 – Stryker at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Pullover Toga, Regular ; Catalog Number: 0400-750-000 Sterile personal; 07/03/2018 – Stryker unveils market’s first reusable suture passer for arthroscopic rotator cuff repair, Cobra; 04/04/2018 – AlloSource and Stryker Launch ProChondrix CR Cryopreserved Osteochondral Allograft; 31/05/2018 – SYK:STUDY CONFIRMS LATERA NASAL OBSTRUCTION SYMPTOM IMPROVEMENT; 26/04/2018 – Stryker 1Q EPS $1.16; 29/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Stretcher, Stryker Model 1125 30-inch Zoom Motorized – 36C26318Q0412; 17/05/2018 – Stryker To Make Its Sixth K9s For Warriors Donation Of 2018 At The AT&T Byron Nelson; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER CORP SYK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.13 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Roundview Capital Llc increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 10.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roundview Capital Llc bought 4,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 51,796 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.36 million, up from 47,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roundview Capital Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $80.21. About 2.21 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 15/03/2018 – Global brands brace for impact ahead of China’s dreaded consumer day show; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CEO: COMMITED TO ALL EMPLOYEES HAVING POSITIVE EXPERIENCE; 16/03/2018 – Nike VP Jayme Martin Forced Out of Sneaker Giant; 16/03/2018 – ProactivInvst US: Nike president Trevor Edwards departs as claims arise about improper behavior; 22/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 million in profit; 16/03/2018 – Nike VP Martin Reported to Nike Brand President Trevor Edwards; 16/03/2018 – Second Nike Executive Leaves in Wake of Workplace Complaints–Update; 22/03/2018 – Nike: Impact of Tax Act Resulted in One-Time Provisional Charges That Cut EPS by $1.25; 24/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Fashion and sport brands clash in luxury sneakers race; 31/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Adidas scores against Nike in World Cup deals

Private Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $330.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cigna Corp by 15,921 shares to 63,010 shares, valued at $10.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Stryker Corporation (SYK) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Our Take On Stryker Corporation’s (NYSE:SYK) CEO Salary – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Stryker reports second quarter 2019 operating results NYSE:SYK – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stryker reboots commercial organization – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Analysts await Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 12.43% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.69 per share. SYK’s profit will be $710.80M for 28.54 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.98 actual earnings per share reported by Stryker Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.04% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 41 investors sold SYK shares while 357 reduced holdings. only 113 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 265.08 million shares or 2.80% less from 272.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt, a North Carolina-based fund reported 8,789 shares. Rock Point Advsr Limited Liability Company has 24,441 shares. Segment Wealth Mngmt Limited Co holds 21,753 shares. Private Harbour Invest Management & Counsel Ltd Liability Corp reported 8,144 shares stake. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.25% or 108,400 shares in its portfolio. Godsey And Gibb Associate reported 2.65% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Norris Perne & French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi reported 15,876 shares stake. Fulton Bank & Trust Na accumulated 1,020 shares. Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 15,004 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Hightower Advisors Limited Com invested 0.16% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Utd Service Automobile Association accumulated 253,112 shares. Aqr Cap Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). 1,050 were reported by Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc. Private Advisor Lc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 17,768 shares. Qs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 15,177 shares in its portfolio.

Roundview Capital Llc, which manages about $323.08M and $420.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 59,196 shares to 125,341 shares, valued at $3.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.