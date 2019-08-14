Private Capital Advisors Has Boosted Raytheon Company (RTN) Position; Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Upped By $613,665 Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc increased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 8.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc acquired 5,245 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc holds 64,425 shares with $7.60M value, up from 59,180 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock increased 2.07% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $138.6. About 22.27M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 03/04/2018 – CIT Serves As Sole Lead Arranger on Nearly $36 Million Financing for Nordic Solar; 16/05/2018 – The Azure Cloud Experts (TACE) Announces Availability of Microsoft Azure Premier Services as Enterprises Make Moving to the Pub; 30/04/2018 – CYREN TO WORK WITH MICROSOFT ON PHISHING, ATTACKS IN OFFICE 365; 03/05/2018 – Microsoft Gets an Unexpected Boost From Malware Fears; 19/04/2018 – PCL Construction and Microsoft are Building Smart; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – TERRY MYERSON WILL LEAVE CO; 12/04/2018 – TCG Members Infineon, Microsoft, and OnBoard Security to Host Security Solutions Workshop and Demonstrations at Internet of Things North America; 17/04/2018 – Microsoft, Facebook Pledge to Protect Customers From Cyberattacks (Video); 29/05/2018 – In March, Microsoft’s Windows organization was split up; 27/03/2018 – SteelCloud Creates STIG Compliance DevOps Lab in the Microsoft Azure Cloud

Private Capital Advisors Inc increased Raytheon Company (RTN) stake by 47.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Private Capital Advisors Inc acquired 18,977 shares as Raytheon Company (RTN)’s stock rose 3.37%. The Private Capital Advisors Inc holds 58,825 shares with $10.71M value, up from 39,848 last quarter. Raytheon Company now has $51.14 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $183.6. About 1.34M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 31/05/2018 – RAYTHEON SAYS ITS NEWS RELEASE ON EXPANDING ITS RADAR MANUFACTURING IN MISSISSIPPI WAS TRANSMITTED PREMATURELY AND SHOULD BE DISREGARD; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.71, REV VIEW $26.74 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – Raytheon Lower Tier Air & Missile Defense Sensor solution completes program review; 10/05/2018 – Raytheon dedicates new facilities at Missile Systems business; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – AWARDED AN $83 MLN CONTRACT FOR DESIGN, TEST AND DEPLOYMENT OF BARRACUDA MINE NEUTRALIZATION SYSTEM; 15/04/2018 – University of Virginia wins 2018 National Collegiate Cyber Defense Championship by protecting against network attacks from industry professionals; 28/03/2018 – Poland signs agreement with U.S. government for Patriot Integrated Air and Missile Defense system; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $83M MINE NEUTRALIZER CONTRACT; 08/03/2018 – Raytheon and Palantir to Share $876M Army Contract for Distributed Common Ground System-Army Capability Drop 1; 19/04/2018 – Raytheon: Developmental Testing Completed on Small Diameter Bomb II

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axiom Ltd Liability Corporation De accumulated 838,775 shares. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Limited Liability stated it has 415,002 shares or 2.63% of all its holdings. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Company accumulated 840,093 shares. Jabodon Pt holds 12,486 shares or 1.24% of its portfolio. Whittier Trust Of Nevada Inc holds 365,983 shares. Pictet North America Sa holds 3.37% or 190,768 shares in its portfolio. National Bank Pictet Cie (Asia) Ltd invested in 19,432 shares. Provident Trust accumulated 0.02% or 5,000 shares. First Utd Natl Bank Tru reported 8,941 shares stake. Lone Pine Cap Limited owns 9.04 million shares for 6.23% of their portfolio. Menora Mivtachim Holding Ltd invested 2.38% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Merian Glob (Uk) has 1.47% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sageworth Tru reported 0% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Beese Fulmer Inv Management has 2.97% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 127,551 shares. Illinois-based Thomas White Limited has invested 0.25% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $147.53’s average target is 6.44% above currents $138.6 stock price. Microsoft had 29 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Friday, July 19 with “Overweight” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Friday, April 12 with “Overweight” rating. Nomura maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Thursday, April 25 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, April 25. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Thursday, April 25. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by RBC Capital Markets. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, July 19. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, April 25. On Monday, February 25 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Buy”.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Status of Microsoft Stock Should Rise – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microsoft Continues To Amaze – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pentagon watchdog investigating JEDI cloud contract – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Raytheon (NYSE:RTN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Raytheon has $21800 highest and $19500 lowest target. $204.20’s average target is 11.22% above currents $183.6 stock price. Raytheon had 7 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Monday, June 10. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research given on Monday, June 24. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, April 3 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Friday, March 8 with “Hold”. Vertical Research downgraded Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) on Tuesday, June 11 to “Hold” rating.