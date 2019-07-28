Private Capital Advisors Decreased Holding in Stryker (SYK) by $3.39 Million; Broadfin Capital Has Upped Holding in Heron Therapeutics (Call) (HRTX) as Valuation Declined

Broadfin Capital Llc increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (Call) (HRTX) by 235.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadfin Capital Llc bought 280,706 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.09% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 400,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.78 million, up from 119,294 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadfin Capital Llc who had been investing in Heron Therapeutics Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $17.74. About 599,914 shares traded. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has declined 44.13% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTX News: 10/04/2018 – Blue Heron Bakery | Seattle District Office | CGMP Food/Prepared, Packed or Held Under Insanitary Conditions/Adulterated; 30/05/2018 – SEDOR PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS CO HAS GRANTED LOS ALTOS AN EXCLUSIVE LICENSE FOR CAPTISOL-ENABLED MELOXICAM FOR THE PEOPLE’S REPUBLIC OF CHINA; 10/05/2018 – Heron Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference May 16; 09/05/2018 – Eagle Asset Buys New 2.5% Position in Heron Therapeutics; 19/03/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC – NDA FILING FOR HTX-011 TARGETED FOR H2 2018; 16/04/2018 – Recro Pharma to Present IV Meloxicam Data at the 43rd Annual Regional Anesthesiology and Acute Pain Medicine Meeting; 09/05/2018 – DURECT Announces Amendment to Licensing Agreement with Sandoz Related to POSIMIR® (SABER®-Bupivacaine); 21/05/2018 – HERON RESOURCES LTD HRR.AX – AWARDS KEY TAILINGS MINING CONTRACTS; 07/05/2018 – Recro Pharma Announces Receipt of Issue Notifications for Three New Patents for IV Meloxicam; 11/04/2018 – Mylan: Acquired Global Marketing Rights for a Fast-Acting Meloxicam as Non-Narcotic Analgesic

Private Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 41.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Advisors Inc sold 17,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 24,535 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.85 million, down from 41,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $214.45. About 1.57 million shares traded or 54.31% up from the average. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 9.77% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Pullover Toga, Regular ; Catalog Number: 0400-750-000 Sterile personal; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER – IF FOREIGN CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATES HOLD NEAR CURRENT LEVELS, SEES NET EPS TO BE POSITIVELY IMPACTED BY ABOUT $0.08 IN FULL YEAR; 02/04/2018 – Rob Portman: Portman Visits 2nd Cavalry in Germany, Sees Stryker Dragoon Vehicles After Securing Funding for Their Production; 26/04/2018 – Stryker Sees FY Adj EPS $7.18-Adj EPS $7.25; 14/03/2018 – Stryker Brings The Mobility Zone™ And K9s For Warriors Ceremony To Arnold Palmer Invitational To Kick Off 2018 Tournament Schedule; 29/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Stretcher, Stryker Model 1125 30-inch Zoom Motorized – 36C26318Q0412; 03/04/2018 – Stryker: Lonny Carpenter, Group President, Global Quality and Business Ops, to Retire in March 2019; 15/03/2018 – Stryker Spine Division’s Tritanium® C Anterior Cervical Cage Gains Momentum With Surgeons; 05/03/2018 stryker corporation | stryker ivas 13g bone biopsy kit | K180327 | 02/26/2018 |; 06/04/2018 – Rob Portman: Portman Visits Ohio Troops Abroad, Sees Ohio’s Stryker Dragoon Vehicles & Firsthand Evidence of Russian

Broadfin Capital Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $484.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nanostring Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 364,886 shares to 355,714 shares, valued at $8.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Optinose Inc by 125,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 585,600 shares, and cut its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $4.58 million activity. On Tuesday, April 30 Doliveux Roch bought $8,117 worth of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) or 43 shares. Another trade for 9,477 shares valued at $1.68M was sold by FRANCESCONI LOUISE. 15,995 shares were sold by Hutchinson Michael Damon, worth $2.89 million.

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 41 investors sold SYK shares while 357 reduced holdings. only 113 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 265.08 million shares or 2.80% less from 272.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca holds 0.73% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) or 9,320 shares. Cullinan Associates owns 37,315 shares. Wesbanco Bancorporation has invested 0.14% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc holds 0.31% or 4,863 shares in its portfolio. Aristotle Management Limited Liability Corp has 1,413 shares. Iberiabank Corporation holds 0.05% or 2,156 shares. Carnegie Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0.76% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 12,777 shares. Horan Advsr Ltd stated it has 200 shares. 42,228 were accumulated by Sva Plumb Wealth Management Ltd. Hudock Group Inc Ltd Liability Com reported 81 shares. Wafra stated it has 0.01% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Fort Ltd Partnership accumulated 7,237 shares. Novare Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.89% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Whittier Tru invested in 1.02% or 168,195 shares.

Private Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $330.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) by 18,977 shares to 58,825 shares, valued at $10.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.