Private Capital Advisors Cut Its Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) Holding by $1.23 Million as Valuation Declined; Affinity Investment Advisors Has Cut Cummins (CMI) Position by $2.15 Million as Valuation Declined

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 59.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc sold 12,548 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 8,495 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.46 million, down from 21,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $165.11. About 1.06 million shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q REV. 12.1B RUPEES; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA FY DIV/SHR 10 RUPEES; 13/04/2018 – Cummins Could Regain Its Highs — Barrons.com; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.61B RUPEES; 20/03/2018 – Cummins Announces Sponsorship of the Nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes #HurricaneStrong Initiative to Raise Awareness o; 17/04/2018 – GE’s Jenbacher Is Said to Attract Interest From Cummins, CVC; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – CUMMINS TERMINAL ASSETS INCLUDE EAST AND WEST TERMINALS CONSISTING OF TWO TRUCK LOADING FACILITIES WITH NINE LOADING BAYS; 09/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 9, 2018 10:30:38 A.M. Today’s prayer was offered by Rev. Dr. Dan C. Cummins, Peoples Church,; 17/05/2018 – Eric Cummins Appointed as CFO of Deluxe; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – PBF LOGISTICS ACQUIRED, THIRD-PARTY CUMMINS TERMINAL, LOCATED IN KNOXVILLE

Private Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) by 47.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Advisors Inc sold 16,122 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 17,608 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.35M, down from 33,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $307.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $72.64. About 6.98M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q UPSTREAM EARNINGS $3.50T; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – WOODS WAS ELECTED CHAIRMAN OF BOARD AND CEO OF EXXONMOBIL EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2017; 13/04/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: Top Massachusetts court rules against Exxon in climate case; 27/04/2018 – ExxonMobil fails to ride oil’s rally as Chevron powers ahead; 11/05/2018 – Letters to Barron’s, on Exxon Mobil, Elon Musk and More — Barrons.com; 15/05/2018 – COLUMN-Green penny finally drops for Australia’s oil and gas industry: Russell; 29/05/2018 – Exxon Baton Rouge refinery shuts large CDU for 2 wks of repairs; 07/03/2018 – CORRECT: EXXON SEES 9.5 BILLION BARRELS OF RESOURCES IN PERMIAN; 29/03/2018 – EXXON QPI AND PETROBRAS WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 30/04/2018 – Former Exxon executive calls on oil industry to clean up its climate act

Private Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $353.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cigna Corp by 4,450 shares to 67,460 shares, valued at $10.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) by 82,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 526,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85 billion for 19.96 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kentucky-based Mcf Advsr Limited Co has invested 0.22% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). The North Carolina-based Bb&T Corp has invested 0.92% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Horizon Investment Limited, Indiana-based fund reported 2,984 shares. Berkshire Money Mgmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 9,528 shares. Holowesko Partners Limited stated it has 1.57 million shares or 9.94% of all its holdings. Moreover, Beech Hill Advsr Inc has 0.11% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 9,038 were accumulated by Foster Dykema Cabot And Com Incorporated Ma. 1.54 million were accumulated by Amp Invsts Limited. Stevens Capital LP holds 92,006 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Arga Investment Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 4,683 shares stake. Kcm Invest Ltd Llc invested in 99,350 shares. 26,990 are held by Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation. Nordea Invest Mngmt invested in 0.75% or 4.41M shares. Westover Capital Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.12% or 3,089 shares. Moreover, Bollard Ltd Liability Corp has 0.07% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 28,247 shares.

