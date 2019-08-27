Private Capital Advisors Boosted Holding in Apple (AAPL) by $846,153; Point72 Asset Management LP Has Raised Holding in American Finl Group Ohio (AFG) by $9.77 Million

Private Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 5.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Advisors Inc bought 4,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 93,643 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.79 million, up from 89,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $920.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $2.74 during the last trading session, reaching $203.75. About 12.25M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 14/03/2018 – Spotify Stays Ahead of Apple, but Profits Remain Elusive; 24/04/2018 – SWATCH CEO SAYS THERE IS SPACE IN WATCH MARKET FOR APPLE, AND FOR OTHERS INCLUDING SWATCH GROUP; 28/05/2018 – APPLE TO ADOPT OLED FOR ALL NEW IPHONE MODELS IN 2019: ETNEWS; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-‘Oracle of Omaha’ Buffett comments on China, healthcare, deals; 27/04/2018 – Recode Daily: Amazon’s got a new Prime number – annual membership goes up to $119, from $99 Plus, Apple is exiting the Wi-Fi router business, Snapchat releases a new version of its video-recording Spectacles, and meet the women of cryptocurrency; 04/04/2018 – Recode Daily: The YouTube HQ shooter was apparently upset about YouTube’s new rules Plus, Spotify’s unusual IPO led to a $27 billion valuation, Apple hires Google’s AI head, and “2001: A Space Odyssey” turns 50; 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW EXITED AAPL, WP, ABBV, DNB, CCE IN 1Q: 13F; 13/04/2018 – According to information viewed by Bloomberg News, Aramco earned $33.8 billion in the second quarter of 2017, topping Apple’s income in the same period; 27/03/2018 – Rift deepens between Apple, India’s telecom regulator over anti-spam app; 23/04/2018 – IPhone Manufacturers’ Slowing Sales Are a Bad Omen for Apple

Point72 Asset Management Lp increased its stake in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (AFG) by 299.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Point72 Asset Management Lp bought 101,801 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% . The hedge fund held 135,771 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.06 million, up from 33,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Point72 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in American Finl Group Inc Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $99.72. About 74,566 shares traded. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 5.67% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AFG News: 02/04/2018 – American Financial Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 13/03/2018 – American Financial Network, Inc. (AFN) Partners with Valuelnsured to Offer Its Customers Down Payment Protection with AFN Protection+; 02/05/2018 – AFG TURNKEY CONTRACT VALUE NOK 166 MLN EX VAT; 02/05/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN TO BUILD 56 APARTMENTS AT LØRENSKOG; 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group 1Q EPS $1.60; 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group Declares Special Cash Dividend of $1.50/Shr; 02/05/2018 – AFG – LAB ENTREPRENØR TO BUILD HARDANGERBADET; 09/05/2018 – Phoenix American Financial Services Announces the Hiring of Samuel Petrecky as Vice President, Fund Accounting; 09/04/2018 – Financial 15 Split Corp. Announces Exchange Offering a High Quality Portfolio Consisting of 15 North American Financial Services Companies; 18/04/2018 – AFG – NEW CONTRACT FOR AF GRUPPEN AT HASLE

Private Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $330.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 17,185 shares to 24,535 shares, valued at $4.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Portland Glob Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 15,102 shares. Skylands Cap Limited Liability Corp has invested 8.33% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Pillar Pacific Mgmt Lc holds 2.14% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 97,466 shares. D E Shaw Co has invested 1.43% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Conestoga Capital Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va owns 68,608 shares for 3.93% of their portfolio. Mgmt Of Virginia Limited Liability Com invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Strategic Advsr Limited Co has invested 4.68% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Argyle Cap Mgmt owns 1,380 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Fayez Sarofim And Com has 4.68 million shares. Cim Inv Mangement has 19,121 shares for 1.4% of their portfolio. Westend Advisors Lc holds 191,226 shares. Raymond James And Associates holds 1.48% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 5.15M shares. Moreover, South Dakota Inv Council has 3.4% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance reported 2.68% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Point72 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adecoagro S A (NYSE:AGRO) by 490,682 shares to 2.18M shares, valued at $15.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nutrien Ltd (Call) by 340,850 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Audentes Therapeutics Inc.