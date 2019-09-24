Private Bank & Trust Co Has Boosted Microsoft (MSFT) Position; Viavi Solutions (VIAV) SI Decreased By 4.42%

Private Bank & Trust Co increased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 4.54% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Private Bank & Trust Co acquired 2,304 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Private Bank & Trust Co holds 53,031 shares with $7.11M value, up from 50,727 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock increased 0.88% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $140.36. About 3.58 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/04/2018 – KPMG to Acquire Adoxio — Strengthening its Global Leadership as a Microsoft Dynamics 365 lntegrator; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT WOULD ‘; 21/05/2018 – Blue Medora Announces Multi-Cloud Monitoring for Microsoft Azure Log Analytics; 23/05/2018 – Macron’s guest-list included Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg, IBM’s Virginia Rometty, Intel’s Brian Krzanich, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella and a raft of other big hitters in the corporate world; 05/04/2018 – Determine, Inc. President, CEO and Director Patrick Stakenas Featured in Nationwide Media Distribution by Business Rockstars; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft counts China as its second largest revenue stream, behind only the U.S., according to FactSet estimates; 07/05/2018 – SS&C Launches Investor Experience: Enhanced Client Portal on the Black Diamond Platform; 26/03/2018 – Hartford HLS Exits CVS, Cuts Microsoft, Buys More Danaher; 15/05/2018 – ValueAct Exits Microsoft, Express Scripts as It Adds Sallie Mae; 10/04/2018 – FIS Named “Best of Challenge” in 2018 PYMNTS.com Voice Challenge with Amazon Alexa

Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) had a decrease of 4.42% in short interest. VIAV’s SI was 9.75M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 4.42% from 10.20M shares previously. With 2.44 million avg volume, 4 days are for Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV)’s short sellers to cover VIAV’s short positions. The SI to Viavi Solutions Inc’s float is 4.31%. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $14.68. About 97,230 shares traded. Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) has risen 44.82% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.82% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAV News: 27/03/2018 – Proximus Selects VIAVI for Fiber-to-the-Home Network Monitoring; 03/05/2018 – VIAVI 3Q NET REV. $219.4M, EST. $200.8M; 07/03/2018 – FTC: 20180817: Viavi Solutions, Inc.; Cobham plc; 10/04/2018 – VIAVI Solutions Offers Full RAN to Core Network Testing Capabilities; 16/03/2018 – VIAVI ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF COBHAM AVCOMM AND WIRELESS TEST AND MEASUREMENT BUSINESSES ACQUISITION; 03/05/2018 – Viavi Solutions Sees 4Q Rev $243M-$267M; 20/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Apple grabs 2-year lead in 3D sensing race; 04/05/2018 – Netscout could attract activist looking for M&A deal –; 07/03/2018 – VIAVI SOLUTIONS – COLLABORATION WITH MICROSEMI FOR FLEXIBLE OPTICAL NETWORKING TECHNOLOGIES NEEDED TO MEET DEMANDS OF 5G NETWORKS; 03/05/2018 – Viavi Solutions 3Q Adj EPS 13c

Viavi Solutions Inc. provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, and enterprises and their ecosystems worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.26 billion. The firm operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products divisions. It has a 734 P/E ratio. The Network Enablement segment offers testing solutions that access the network to perform build-out and maintenance tasks.

Private Bank & Trust Co decreased Ishares (IWP) stake by 2,254 shares to 22,498 valued at $3.21 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) stake by 6,045 shares and now owns 28,222 shares. Jp Morgan Chase & Co (AMJ) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hemenway Ltd has 137,265 shares for 2.84% of their portfolio. Petrus Tru Lta invested 3.7% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Forbes J M & Company Ltd Liability Partnership reported 152,949 shares. Retail Bank Of The West accumulated 2.34% or 148,716 shares. Personal Capital Advsrs Corporation owns 541,218 shares for 0.74% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 3.5% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Amp Cap Investors holds 3.65 million shares or 2.7% of its portfolio. Cambridge holds 40,669 shares. Eubel Brady Suttman Asset Mgmt accumulated 94,740 shares. Boston Prtnrs owns 0.85% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 4.75 million shares. Parthenon Ltd Liability Com invested in 370,977 shares or 10.66% of the stock. Cullinan Associates invested in 2.55% or 262,526 shares. Legacy Capital Ptnrs accumulated 39,677 shares. Fiduciary Trust Company holds 877,767 shares. Pitcairn Com owns 1.21% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 89,978 shares.

Among 16 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 14 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $148.31’s average target is 5.66% above currents $140.36 stock price. Microsoft had 25 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, July 19 by Raymond James. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 25 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Thursday, April 25 with “Strong Buy”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Friday, July 19. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Thursday, April 25 with “Overweight”. Nomura maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Thursday, April 25 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Friday, April 12 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Stifel Nicolaus.