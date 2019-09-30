Private Bank & Trust Co Decreased Oracle (ORCL) Position as Stock Value Rose; Ultralife Batteries Com (ULBI) Holder Teton Advisors Raised Its Position by $314,300

Teton Advisors Inc increased its stake in Ultralife Batteries Inc Com (ULBI) by 55.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teton Advisors Inc bought 44,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.14% . The institutional investor held 126,200 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.00M, up from 81,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teton Advisors Inc who had been investing in Ultralife Batteries Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.72 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $8.61. About 7,190 shares traded. Ultralife Corporation (NASDAQ:ULBI) has declined 12.26% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.26% the S&P500. Some Historical ULBI News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Ultralife Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ULBI); 03/05/2018 – Ultralife 1Q EPS 13c; 10/05/2018 – Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Buys New 2.5% Position in Ultralife; 11/04/2018 Northpointe Capital Buys New 1.6% Position in Ultralife; 03/05/2018 – Ultralife 1Q Rev $23.1M

Private Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 25.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Bank & Trust Co sold 8,609 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 24,602 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.40 million, down from 33,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $183.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $55.15. About 10.13M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on China; 13/03/2018 – NETGEAR Joins Swrve Series D Funding Round After Successful Deployment of Swrve’s Customer Interaction Platform; 30/03/2018 – Forbes: Larry Ellison: Oracle Is Revolutionizing The Database — And IT Service Delivery; 16/04/2018 – FireEye and Oracle Collaborate on Cloud Transformation; 16/05/2018 – Oracle Buys DataScience.com; 21/03/2018 – ORACLE – CONTRACT EXTENDS TO THE NEW ENGLAND BOARD OF HIGHER EDUCATION, SOUTHERN REGIONAL EDUCATION BOARD; 28/03/2018 – Google weighs appeal after court setback in Oracle feud; 08/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Rising rates: Tech won this battle, but can it win the war?; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE’S SAFRA CATZ: OPERATING MARGINS WILL CONTINUE TO EXPAND; 09/05/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Selected by LinkedIn as Video Viewability Partner

Private Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $3.20 billion and $714.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (IVV) by 2,685 shares to 424,220 shares, valued at $125.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 674 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,217 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard (VB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 21.26M were accumulated by Massachusetts Ser Com Ma. 13,296 are owned by Curbstone Fincl. 102,621 were reported by Willingdon Wealth Management. Telemus Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 26,208 shares. Northside Capital Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Signalpoint Asset Limited Co invested 0.19% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Sawgrass Asset Management Llc owns 1.88% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 755,213 shares. Harvey Capital Management Inc holds 0.84% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 30,500 shares. Pittenger & Anderson owns 74,134 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Reilly Fincl Advsrs Ltd has 0.28% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Madison stated it has 0.01% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). 41,223 are held by City. Edgemoor Advsrs owns 8,998 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Centurylink Invest Mngmt invested in 15,837 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Bankshares Of Hawaii invested in 0.1% or 23,709 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.51, from 1.57 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 6 investors sold ULBI shares while 11 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 5.09 million shares or 1.82% more from 5.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ltd Limited has 580 shares. Oppenheimer Asset reported 0% in Ultralife Corporation (NASDAQ:ULBI). Bridgeway holds 79,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Teton Advsrs Inc owns 126,200 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Co owns 138,941 shares. Ancora Advisors Ltd Llc holds 53,265 shares. Renaissance Lc invested in 338,000 shares. 23,228 were accumulated by Shikiar Asset Mngmt Inc. Susquehanna Intll Group Inc Llp has invested 0% in Ultralife Corporation (NASDAQ:ULBI). Northern invested in 31,765 shares. Brandywine Glob Invest Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 7,450 shares. Bank Of America De stated it has 940 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Ultralife Corporation (NASDAQ:ULBI). State Street Corp reported 10,686 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Ultralife Corporation (NASDAQ:ULBI) for 34,959 shares.

Teton Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.00B and $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mercury Computer Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 9,000 shares to 26,000 shares, valued at $1.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salem Communications Corp Decl (NASDAQ:SALM) by 214,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 336,000 shares, and cut its stake in Stoneridge Inc (NYSE:SRI).