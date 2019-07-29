Private Bank & Trust Co Has Trimmed By $831,242 Its Starbucks (SBUX) Holding; THAI BEVERAGE PUBLIC CO LTD ORDINARY SHA (TBVPF) Shorts Decreased By 5.49%

Private Bank & Trust Co decreased Starbucks Corp (SBUX) stake by 17.81% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Private Bank & Trust Co sold 11,233 shares as Starbucks Corp (SBUX)’s stock rose 10.28%. The Private Bank & Trust Co holds 51,834 shares with $3.85 million value, down from 63,067 last quarter. Starbucks Corp now has $118.87 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $98.14. About 9.41M shares traded or 22.80% up from the average. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 07/05/2018 – Nestle is getting the rights to market Starbucks’ products around the world outside the U.S. coffee company’s shops; 19/04/2018 – Philadelphia Police Chief Apologizes for Starbucks Incident; 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS – AGEEMENT PROVIDES FOR NESTLÉ TO PAY TO STARBUCKS A FEE OF $250 MLN UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES; 24/05/2018 – Starbucks Opened Its Bathrooms to Everyone, and Some People Are Worried; 02/05/2018 – Starbucks: Further Details Will Be Provided in a Mutually Agreed Public Statement; 12/03/2018 – STARBUCKS TO LICENSE RETAILS OPS IN BRAZIL TO SOUTHROCK; 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS TO TAKE `FULL ADVANTAGE’ OF LOWER RETAIL RENTS; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks to close all company-owned stores on the afternoon of May 29 for racial-bias education day; 29/03/2018 – Starbucks gets downgraded as analyst predicts weaker-than-expected China sales; 21/05/2018 – The Seattle Times: Weeks after two black men were arrested at a Starbucks cafe in Philadelphia, the Seattle-based company

THAI BEVERAGE PUBLIC CO LTD ORDINARY SHA (OTCMKTS:TBVPF) had a decrease of 5.49% in short interest. TBVPF’s SI was 22.38M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 5.49% from 23.68 million shares previously. With 282,900 avg volume, 79 days are for THAI BEVERAGE PUBLIC CO LTD ORDINARY SHA (OTCMKTS:TBVPF)’s short sellers to cover TBVPF’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $0.6039. About 64,996 shares traded. Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPF) has 0.00% since July 29, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in Thailand and internationally. The company has market cap of $15.18 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Spirits, Beer, Non-Alcoholic Beverages, and Food. It has a 27.45 P/E ratio. It offers beer; spirits, including brown spirits, white spirits, herb, and others; and non-alcoholic beverages comprising drinking water, electrolyte beverages, energy drinks, green tea, ready-to-drink coffee, sports drinks, carbonated soft drinks, herbal tea, soda water, tea, sparkling drinks, coconut water, cordials, pasteurized milk, UHT milk, sterilized milk, yoghurt, canned milk, pasteurized juice, ready-to-drink juice, ice cream, and cereal bars.

Another recent and important Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Thai Beverage Public Co., Ltd. ADR 2018 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2018.

Among 15 analysts covering Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Starbucks had 24 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 11 by Oppenheimer. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of SBUX in report on Friday, March 15 with “Hold” rating. Stephens maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $7200 target in Friday, April 26 report. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Friday, April 26. Wedbush maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $7500 target in Friday, April 26 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) on Thursday, July 18 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) on Friday, July 26 with “Hold” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $10500 target in Friday, July 26 report. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Friday, July 26 with “Outperform”. Wedbush maintained Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) on Friday, July 26 with “Neutral” rating.

Private Bank & Trust Co increased Ishares (IWM) stake by 11,465 shares to 335,766 valued at $51.40M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares (IWR) stake by 12,504 shares and now owns 950,585 shares. Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) was raised too.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $847.88M for 35.05 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 selling transactions for $31.99 million activity. Shares for $11.64 million were sold by CULVER JOHN on Thursday, February 7. On Friday, February 1 the insider Varma Vivek C sold $5.01M.