Private Bank & Trust Co Raised Omnicom Group (OMC) Holding by $730,296; Stock Rose; Bryn Mawr Trust Company Lifted Its Holding in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by $816,222

Private Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) by 106.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Bank & Trust Co bought 10,143 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.58% . The hedge fund held 19,636 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43M, up from 9,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Omnicom Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $75.7. About 1.22 million shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 18/04/2018 – Omnicom Names Chuck Brymer as Chairman of Brand Consulting Group; 15/05/2018 – Omnicom Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – Omnicom Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom Returns to Revenue Growth — Earnings Review; 24/05/2018 – OMNICOM HOLDERS BACK PROPOSAL ON THRESHOLD FOR CALLING MEETINGS; 22/05/2018 – UpSnap Engages MarketStar as Sales Channel for Proprietary IDM Solution; 21/04/2018 – DJ Omnicom Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OMC); 16/05/2018 – The Integer Group Announces Partnership with Argentina’s AVC Marketing; 30/04/2018 – sparks & honey’s Industry Defining Business Practices Featured in Deloitte’s Recent Case Study; 15/03/2018 – TBWA Dominates Dubai Lynx International Festival Of Creativity

Bryn Mawr Trust Company increased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 2.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bryn Mawr Trust Company bought 3,278 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 141,434 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.32 million, up from 138,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Company who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $246.35. About 951,951 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Becton Dickinson Earnings Beat Views – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Becton, Dickinson EPS beats by $0.02, misses on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should We Be Cautious About Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) ROE Of 5.1%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BD sues Stryker over PureWick patents – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgecreek Investment Management Limited Liability reported 6,315 shares. Jump Trading Ltd Com has 1,890 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. 57,792 were accumulated by Arizona State Retirement Systems. Pictet & Cie (Europe) Sa accumulated 8,687 shares. Provise Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0.07% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Amer Rech Mngmt Co invested 0% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 2,072 shares. Northeast Management invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Com, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,803 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.27% or 12,891 shares in its portfolio. The Wyoming-based Cypress Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company (Wy) has invested 0.01% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Wagner Bowman Management Corporation invested in 2,170 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Ronna Sue Cohen accumulated 5.73M shares or 3.87% of the stock. Girard Prtnrs Limited reported 812 shares stake. Cambridge Advsrs holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 2,897 shares.

Bryn Mawr Trust Company, which manages about $1.84 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 203 shares to 5,191 shares, valued at $9.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard (VEA) by 9,322 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 604,060 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (IJR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold OMC shares while 196 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 220.79 million shares or 1.90% less from 225.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Andra Ap invested in 125,300 shares. Td Asset Management reported 1.35 million shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund, a Oregon-based fund reported 54,534 shares. Heartland Advsr Inc owns 4,977 shares. Moreover, Tocqueville Asset Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 6,150 shares. Bb&T Securities Limited stated it has 0.24% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Smithfield holds 0% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 500 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc Ct reported 16,953 shares. Rnc Limited Liability Company has invested 2.25% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Stevens Cap Mgmt LP reported 33,960 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Acropolis Inv Limited Company holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 10,024 shares. Utah Retirement System holds 0.06% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) or 42,002 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 43,434 shares. Blume Capital Management Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 500 shares. Citigroup Inc has 0.01% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Private Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $3.20B and $708.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 14,153 shares to 31,084 shares, valued at $976,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG) by 2,887 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,685 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).