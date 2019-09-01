Private Bank & Trust Co Has Raised Its Apple (AAPL) Holding by $504,063; Stock Rose; As General Mls (GIS) Stock Rose, Bar Harbor Trust Services Has Boosted Position

Bar Harbor Trust Services increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 1282.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bar Harbor Trust Services bought 142,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 153,200 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.93M, up from 11,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $53.8. About 3.24M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 23/03/2018 – The Good News on General Mills — Barrons.com; 22/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC GIS.N : SOCGEN RAISES TO HOLD FROM SELL; 14/05/2018 – Laurion Adds General Mills, Exits TD Ameritrade: 13F; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – FULL-YEAR FISCAL 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN LINE WITH LAST YEAR, WHICH IS UNCHANGED FROM PREVIOUS GUIDANCE; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – ACTIONS INCLUDE, TARGETED STRATEGIC REVENUE MANAGEMENT ACTIONS TO IMPROVE NET PRICE REALIZATION; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Blue Buffalo Acquisition Remains on Track to Close in FY18 4th Quarter; 19/04/2018 – General Mills Reports Progress on Global Responsibility Commitments and Investments; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees Increasingly Tight Control of All Expenditures in the Balance of Fiscal 2018; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 21/03/2018 – General Mills to Pursue Divestitures of Growth-Dilutive Businesses ‘to Further Reshape Its Portfolio’

Private Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Bank & Trust Co bought 2,667 shares as the company's stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 65,384 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.42M, up from 62,717 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $926.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $208.49. About 19.54 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500.

Bar Harbor Trust Services, which manages about $179.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 1,771 shares to 53,228 shares, valued at $10.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9,645 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 177,988 shares, and cut its stake in American Express Co Com (NYSE:AXP).

More notable recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Stocks To Watch: Planes, Trains And Automobiles – Seeking Alpha" on August 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "General Mills: No Fundamental Rebound Anytime Soon – Seeking Alpha" published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Did You Manage To Avoid General Mills's (NYSE:GIS) 21% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance" on June 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdg, a Japan-based fund reported 2.38M shares. Moreover, Citigroup has 0.01% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 240,693 shares. Barry Inv Advsr Ltd Llc has 157,851 shares. Allstate holds 0.04% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 25,883 shares. Arrow invested in 11,618 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Mackenzie Corp stated it has 34,393 shares. Wallace Capital Management Inc has invested 1.82% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). 4,379 are owned by Burney Com. Perigon Wealth Management has 11,232 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Sunbelt holds 0.69% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) or 26,810 shares. Keybank Association Oh has 182,529 shares. Ftb Advsr reported 0.03% stake. King Wealth owns 0.2% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 12,534 shares. Oppenheimer And reported 74,481 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. 120,400 were accumulated by Beacon Financial.

Private Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $3.20 billion and $708.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Etracs (MLPI) by 96,855 shares to 1.15 million shares, valued at $26.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4,491 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,512 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (IWF).