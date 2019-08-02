Private Bank & Trust Co Boosted Omnicom Group (OMC) Position by $730,296; Stock Price Rose; Barometer Capital Management Has Boosted Its Stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) as Share Value Declined

Barometer Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 1545.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barometer Capital Management Inc bought 188,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The hedge fund held 201,120 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.79M, up from 12,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $227.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.91% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $53.23. About 19.93 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Private Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) by 106.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Bank & Trust Co bought 10,143 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.58% . The hedge fund held 19,636 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43M, up from 9,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Omnicom Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $78.54. About 771,691 shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 17/04/2018 – Omnicom 1Q Rev $3.63B; 23/05/2018 – Omnicom Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Omnicom Named to Forbes 2018 America’s Best Employers List; 16/05/2018 – The Integer Group Announces Partnership with Argentina’s AVC Marketing; 27/03/2018 – OMNICOM HEALTH GROUP – ACQUIRED UNIT’S MANAGEMENT TEAM ALSO JOINS EMC, WITH TAKAO OZAWA BEING PROMOTED TO MANAGING DIRECTOR; 27/03/2018 – Omnicom to Buy Elsevier’s Pharma Communications Business in Japan; 16/04/2018 – lRl and Omnicom Media Group Announce Preferred Partnership for Omnicom Media Group’s Annalect Data and Analytics Division; 22/05/2018 – UpSnap Engages MarketStar as Sales Channel for Proprietary IDM Solution; 15/04/2018 – Ad king Sorrell’s abdication leaves WPP at crossroads; 27/03/2018 – Omnicom Health Group Acquires Elsevier’s Pharma Communications Business In Japan, Rebrands As EMC K.K

Barometer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.58B and $878.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares U.S. Home Construction Etf (ITB) by 44,100 shares to 93,700 shares, valued at $3.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P Insurance Etf (KIE) by 70,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,500 shares, and cut its stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (FDN).

