Private Bank & Trust Co Upped Its Facebook (FB) Position; South Dakota Investment Council Has Decreased Toll Brothers (TOL) Stake by $3.43 Million as Market Value Declined

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its stake in Toll Brothers Inc (TOL) by 11.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Dakota Investment Council sold 95,262 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.74% . The institutional investor held 706,422 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.57 million, down from 801,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Dakota Investment Council who had been investing in Toll Brothers Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $36.51. About 1.71M shares traded or 8.54% up from the average. Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) has risen 2.27% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.27% the S&P500. Some Historical TOL News: 16/05/2018 – Toll Brothers CDS Widens 16 Bps, Most in 13 Months; 22/05/2018 – TOLL BROTHERS INC TOL.N – SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN OF BETWEEN 23.75% AND 24.25% OF REVENUES; 22/05/2018 – Toll Brothers 2Q Net $118M; 22/05/2018 – TOLL BROTHERS CONCLUDES QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL; 04/04/2018 – Lennar raises home sales forecast ahead of spring selling season; 13/03/2018 – Wendell E. Pritchett Elected to Toll Brothers’ Board of Directors; 11/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – THE TRUE LIFE COMPANIES SELLS 3.6-ACRE PARCEL FOR 89 CONDOMINIUMS TO HOME BUILDER TOLL BROTHERS IN MILPITAS, CA; 13/03/2018 – Toll Brothers Announces Cash Dividend; 08/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL) Investors; 23/05/2018 – Cushing Village Partner Granted Limited Injunction Against Toll Brothers in Lawsuit

Private Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Facebook (FB) by 7.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Bank & Trust Co bought 2,454 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 33,501 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.59 million, up from 31,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Facebook for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $549.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $192.73. About 17.78 million shares traded or 6.72% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Adds Facebook, Exits Booking, Cuts AmerisourceBergen: 13F; 10/04/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says company is working with special counsel Robert Mueller in; 18/04/2018 – Facebook returns to facial recognition; 29/05/2018 – Snap CEO Evan Spiegel: Facebook will have a hard time changing its DNA; 22/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-A question of trust; 19/05/2018 – Germany Acts to Tame Facebook, Learning From Its Own History of Hate; 07/04/2018 – As recently as last month, Facebook was talking to several health organizations about data-sharing; 29/03/2018 – ETSY REPORTS FACEBOOK CMO GARY BRIGGS JOINING BOARD; 20/05/2018 – FACEBOOK 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action; 22/03/2018 – Sen. Jerry Moran: Moran, Blumenthal Seek Answers on Link Between Facebook & Cambridge Analytica

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $252,443 activity. The insider Stretch Colin sold 750 shares worth $128,408. 4,761 shares valued at $788,374 were sold by Wehner David M. on Thursday, January 31.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deltec Asset Ltd Liability Co reported 72,230 shares. Brandywine holds 31,605 shares or 4.64% of its portfolio. Moreover, Rockshelter Management Lc has 4.19% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 2,227 are held by Carlson Mngmt. Paradigm Asset Management Company Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). C M Bidwell And Assocs Limited, Hawaii-based fund reported 5,240 shares. Osborne Prtn Capital Mngmt Lc reported 0.05% stake. Northstar Group stated it has 15,492 shares or 1.15% of all its holdings. Heritage Management Corporation, Maryland-based fund reported 37,342 shares. Cantillon Cap Mgmt Limited Com accumulated 1.08M shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 255 shares. Paragon Capital Management Limited Liability Com reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 6.55M shares for 1.4% of their portfolio. First Foundation Advsr holds 7.46% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 755,355 shares. North Star Invest Mgmt holds 0.41% or 21,186 shares.

Private Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $3.20B and $708.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Etracs (MLPI) by 96,855 shares to 1.15 million shares, valued at $26.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (EFA) by 83,747 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 712,355 shares, and cut its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

South Dakota Investment Council, which manages about $4.73 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tri Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) by 108,850 shares to 495,550 shares, valued at $6.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Olin Corp (NYSE:OLN) by 65,830 shares in the quarter, for a total of 217,730 shares, and has risen its stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $441,920 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 0.55 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold TOL shares while 120 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 112.87 million shares or 3.00% less from 116.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6.16M were reported by Cap Ww Investors. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Co holds 0% in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) or 12,283 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL). Natixis holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) for 118,579 shares. Salem Inv Counselors owns 250 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL). Boston Partners holds 2.22 million shares. Earnest Prns Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL). Moreover, Toronto Dominion Bank has 0% invested in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL). Pacific Glob Management Comm accumulated 7,515 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has 0.01% invested in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL). Arizona State Retirement owns 0.04% invested in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) for 96,337 shares. Lmr Prtn Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.01% in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL). Ci Invs Incorporated has 4,400 shares. 1.13M were reported by Northern Tru.