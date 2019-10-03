Private Bank & Trust Co Has Increased Its Stake in Bristol (BMY) by $313,605 as Stock Declined; Smith Asset Management Group LP Boosted Its Zebra Technologies Cp (ZBRA) Holding by $30.48 Million; Share Price Rose

Smith Asset Management Group Lp increased its stake in Zebra Technologies Cp (ZBRA) by 80.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp bought 145,829 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.81% . The hedge fund held 326,849 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $68.47 million, up from 181,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Cp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $197.54. About 46,763 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 15/05/2018 – Select Equity Adds Zebra Tech, Exits Signet, Cuts Dentsply: 13F; 11/04/2018 – $QNST’s main type of ad, a comp table showing different insurance or mortgage providers, is commodified. Check out LendingTree, The Zebra, EverQuote, QuoteWizard, SelectQuote, Young Alfred… $QNST has no edge. And its sites don’t even show up high on search results anymore; 08/05/2018 – Zebra Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.10-Adj EPS $2.30; 05/03/2018 Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of Its Newest AI Imaging Algorithm – Automatic Identification of Brain Bleeds; 26/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies’ Innovative Approach to Design Recognized with Fourth Consecutive Red Dot Award; 15/05/2018 – lnsomniac, LiveXLive, Zebra Entertainment And Tencent Video Sign Partnership Agreement To Distribute Livestream Of Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) Las Vegas; 09/05/2018 – Leading Creative Content Production Company CreativeDrive Acquires Zebra Worldwide; 24/04/2018 – ZEBRA HOLDINGS AND INVESTMENTS S.à.R.L. ACQUIRES UNITS OF GENERATION MINING LIMITED; 23/05/2018 – Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of its Seventh AI Imaging Algorithm – Mammography Lesion Detection; 08/05/2018 – Zebra 1Q Net $109M

Private Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 64.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Bank & Trust Co bought 6,969 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The hedge fund held 17,741 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $805,000, up from 10,772 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $48.92. About 2.07M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 18/05/2018 – FDA – MERCK, GENENTECH HAVE STOPPED ENROLLING PATIENTS WHOSE TUMORS HAVE PD-L1 LOW STATUS TO KEYTRUDA/TECENTRIQ MONOTHERAPY ARMS PER DMCS’ RECOMMENDATIONS; 24/04/2018 – New Oncology Clinical Collaboration between Nektar and Takeda to Evaluate Combination of NKTR-214, a CD122-biased Agonist, and TAK-659, a Dual SYK and FLT-3 Inhibitor, in Liquid and Solid Tumors; 16/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda boosts response in hard-to-treat lung cancer; 19/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Mon, 3/19/2018, 7:00 PM; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER: CITI SEES PFE INCREASING SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO OFFSET EPS DILUTION FROM HIGHER ANTICIPATED R&D INVESTMENT TO MONETISE CURRENT PIPELINE; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3; 27/03/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Accepts Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) Plus Yervoy; 26/04/2018 – BMY ENDS FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS CALL; 15/03/2018 – InterDigital Congratulates Bristol on Smart City GLOMO Win; 16/04/2018 – Janssen, Bristol-Myers to Advance Next-Generation Therapy for Cardiovascular Diseases

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.50, from 1.61 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 55 investors sold ZBRA shares while 129 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 46.99 million shares or 2.43% more from 45.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Creative Planning invested 0% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Origin Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership holds 62,300 shares. The France-based Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). California Pub Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 0.02% or 89,424 shares. Oppenheimer Company reported 1,868 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Bk Corporation reported 41,452 shares. Moreover, Smith Asset Group LP has 2.29% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 326,849 shares. Meritage invested in 117,790 shares or 2.51% of the stock. Blair William And Il has 143,154 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Company reported 1.25M shares. Pnc Fincl Ser Grp Inc holds 70,617 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pinebridge Limited Partnership has 0.1% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 30,441 shares. 18,535 were accumulated by Natixis Advisors Lp.

Smith Asset Management Group Lp, which manages about $2.91B and $2.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Plc by 15,873 shares to 156,089 shares, valued at $26.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 21,850 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 239,567 shares, and cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Regent Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 17,852 shares. Choate Advsrs owns 43,539 shares. Haverford Trust owns 0.06% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 77,778 shares. Curbstone Mngmt has invested 0.23% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). 66,269 are held by Daiwa Grp Inc. Spc Financial, a Maryland-based fund reported 6,375 shares. Botty Investors Ltd owns 1,720 shares. Destination Wealth owns 998 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Prudential Public Limited Company holds 2.91 million shares. Harris Lp reported 121,824 shares. Cypress Cap Group Inc invested in 0.54% or 60,337 shares. Ashfield Capital Prns Llc has invested 0.12% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Hyman Charles D holds 0.9% or 191,145 shares in its portfolio. 28,136 are owned by Ibm Retirement Fund. Schroder Mngmt reported 4.69M shares or 0.23% of all its holdings.

Private Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $3.20B and $714.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 8,609 shares to 24,602 shares, valued at $1.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) by 6,045 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,222 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard (VEA).

