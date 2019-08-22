Private Bank & Trust Co Has Boosted Its Holding in Omnicom Group (OMC) by $730,296; Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Holder 1832 Asset Management LP Has Boosted Its Stake by $32.07 Million as Shares Rose

1832 Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 63.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1832 Asset Management Lp bought 74,402 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 191,701 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.81 million, up from 117,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1832 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $524.7. About 222,659 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $19.12 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES 40C EPS DILUTION DUE TO LOWES SPENDING IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q Rev $3.97B; 06/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Sherwin Williams – 04/06/2018 11:06 AM; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES 2018 EPS EX-VALSPAR COSTS RISING 24% AT MIDPOINT; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q EPS $2.62; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate in the Low-To-Mid 20% Range; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q Net $250.1M; 20/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 28/03/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING AND $453 TARGET PRICE

Private Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) by 106.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Bank & Trust Co bought 10,143 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.58% . The hedge fund held 19,636 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43 million, up from 9,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Omnicom Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $77.5. About 566,307 shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 15/05/2018 – BBDO New York Named Agency Of The Year At Four Major Award Shows; 17/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS – AWARDING RESPONSIBILITY FOR RETAIL AND IN-STORE MARKETING TO ARC/LEO BURNETT; 16/05/2018 – The lnteger Group Announces Partnership with Argentina’s AVC Marketing; 12/04/2018 – OMNICOM TO COMBINE CHAIRMAN AND CEO ROLES; 27/03/2018 – Omnicom to Buy Elsevier’s Pharma Communications Business in Japan; 27/03/2018 – Omnicom Health Group Acquires Elsevier’s Pharma Communications Business In Japan, Rebrands As EMC K.K; 22/05/2018 – UpSnap Engages MarketStar as Sales Channel for Proprietary IDM Solution; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom 1Q Income Tax Expense Reduced by $13M; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom Grows, Despite Continuing Client Pressures; 24/05/2018 – Publicis starts test phase of “Marcel” internal network aimed at performance boost

1832 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $36.47B and $29.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 175,767 shares to 401,409 shares, valued at $50.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 149,665 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,692 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

More notable recent The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Sherwin-Williams, Stanley Black & Decker, and Harley-Davidson Jumped Today – Motley Fool” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sherwin-Williams: A Boring Company That Is A Superstar – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What To Know Before Buying The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $216,035 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rowland & Company Invest Counsel Adv reported 0% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Dorsey & Whitney Tru Ltd Com holds 3,087 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Ww Asset Incorporated, Michigan-based fund reported 6,116 shares. Guardian Capital Lp has invested 0.01% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Beck Mack & Oliver Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.62% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 105,292 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama accumulated 37,993 shares. Services Automobile Association, Texas-based fund reported 26,494 shares. Gam Ag holds 0.04% or 2,242 shares. Findlay Park Partners Llp has invested 2.62% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Pinebridge Invs L P, a New York-based fund reported 35,381 shares. Hanson & Doremus Invest Mngmt accumulated 105 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 0.04% stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 20,584 shares or 0% of the stock. 7,395 were accumulated by Piedmont Investment. Wells Fargo & Mn invested in 607,360 shares.

Private Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $3.20 billion and $708.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 14,153 shares to 31,084 shares, valued at $976,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 11,233 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,834 shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).