Private Bank & Trust Co Lowered Its Oracle (ORCL) Position by $482,104; Share Price Rose; Carret Asset Management Position in Amazon.Com (AMZN) Has Upped by $736,377

Carret Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 20.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carret Asset Management Llc bought 389 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,317 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.39 million, up from 1,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carret Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $887.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $27.34 during the last trading session, reaching $1794.16. About 4.33M shares traded or 31.99% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 10/05/2018 – Insiders say that the deal could make sense as Alphabet hopes to fend off Amazon and promote the use of its enterprise services; 20/03/2018 – Star Phoenix: Amazon to limit single, low-priced purchases in effort to cut shipping costs; 15/05/2018 – Amazon’s e-commerce empire will match Walmart sales domestically within the next two to three years, according to J.P. Morgan; 29/03/2018 – Trump Attacks Amazon, Saying It Does Not Pay Enough Taxes; 22/05/2018 – ACLU: Police using Amazon’s facial recognition tool could pose a ‘grave threat’ to communities; 14/03/2018 – Digital Benchmarking Firm L2 Inc Releases its 1st Ever Grocery Ranking Highlighting Amazon, Walmart, and H-E-B as Industry Lead; 23/04/2018 – Amazon wouldn’t have happened if it weren’t for Bernie Madoff; 09/04/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: Dallas pushing to fix public schools to lure Amazon’s HQ2; 03/04/2018 – Trump Is Said to Dine With Oracle’s Catz, an Amazon Competitor; 10/04/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: Amazon willing to shell out US$2bln breakup fee to get in on the Walmart-Flipkart deal

Private Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 25.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Bank & Trust Co sold 8,609 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 24,602 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.40M, down from 33,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $178.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $53.47. About 59.52M shares traded or 329.53% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 29/05/2018 – Oracle and PwC Team to Support Finance Transformation for Insurers and Provide IFRS 17 Compliance Expertise; 06/03/2018 – Rimini Street: Court of Appeals Reversed Certain Awards Made in Oracle’s Favor After 2015 Trial; 24/05/2018 – SuiteCentric Joins Oracle NetSuite Commerce Agency Program; 09/05/2018 – Helzberg Diamonds Empowers Associates to Create Meaningful Customer Experiences with Oracle Retail; 06/03/2018 – Rimini Street: Favorable Appeal Decision Should Result in Refund of Nearly $50M From Oracle; 16/05/2018 – Oracle Buys DataScience.com; 12/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Oracle Financial Services Software for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on earnings, investing; 13/03/2018 – Major US Communications Company Expands Strategic Relationship With Determine, Inc. Through Market-Leading Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management; 23/04/2018 – BISTel and Oracle preview powerful A.I. based Predictive Maintenance (PdM) solution for Smart Connected Factory at Hannover

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Oracle Offers Free Cloud Services to Snag New Customers – Motley Fool” on September 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL): Are Analysts Bullish? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What We Like About Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did You Miss Oracle’s (NYSE:ORCL) 38% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Missouri-based Jones Fin Lllp has invested 0.02% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Kelly Lawrence W And Associate Inc Ca owns 6,600 shares. Hills Financial Bank Company has 32,844 shares. F&V Cap Mngmt Ltd Company accumulated 98,945 shares. Cetera Advisor Lc reported 79,256 shares. Kanawha Management Ltd Liability owns 182,520 shares. Mengis Capital Mgmt reported 9,308 shares stake. Notis holds 0.79% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 29,300 shares. Hsbc Holding Pcl holds 2.16M shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Laurion Management Lp invested in 4,700 shares or 0% of the stock. Cap Fund Mngmt, a France-based fund reported 205,192 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 10.04M shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 0.35% stake. King Luther Mngmt owns 1.55 million shares. 28,540 were accumulated by Brighton Jones Limited Liability Company.

Private Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $3.20 billion and $714.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard (VB) by 6,442 shares to 65,292 shares, valued at $10.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 674 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,217 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon, Home Depot lease multistory Seattle warehouse – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon (AMZN) Earnings After The Bell Thursday: Can The Cloud Make AMZN Fly? – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon’s Next Move May Be Starting – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Today’s Pick-Up: Musk Invokes Amazon’s Name Not In Vain; Using A Customer To Rake XPO – Benzinga” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon (AMZN) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Carret Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.76B and $629.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cohen & Steers Qual Inc Rlty F (RQI) by 24,290 shares to 31,610 shares, valued at $432,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anadarko Petroleum Corp (NYSE:APC) by 31,299 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,486 shares, and cut its stake in Penumbra Inc..

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meristem Family Wealth Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.17% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Burt Wealth has invested 0.41% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Levin Cap Strategies LP owns 2,252 shares. Charter Trust owns 2,999 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv accumulated 184,184 shares or 1.23% of the stock. Majedie Asset Mgmt Limited holds 3,234 shares. Garrison Bradford And Associate has 2.55% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,152 shares. Comml Bank holds 1.37% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 6,380 shares. Halsey Associate Ct stated it has 4.32% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Prudential Public Ltd accumulated 232,935 shares. Susquehanna Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 0.49% or 673,846 shares. First Long Island Lc has invested 3.74% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Leavell Mgmt invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cahill Finance Advsr holds 0.1% or 133 shares in its portfolio. Benin Corp reported 1.06% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).