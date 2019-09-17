Private Bank & Trust Co Cut Abbvie (ABBV) Position By $374,760; Scopia Capital Management LP Raised Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs (SPR) Holding By $23.01 Million

Scopia Capital Management Lp increased Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (SPR) stake by 12.46% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Scopia Capital Management Lp acquired 284,043 shares as Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (SPR)’s stock declined 12.05%. The Scopia Capital Management Lp holds 2.56 million shares with $208.66M value, up from 2.28M last quarter. Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc now has $8.83B valuation. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $85.32. About 500,407 shares traded. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 15.44% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 27/04/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems Stockholders Vote in Favor of Shareholder Proposal to Lower Special Meeting Threshold to 10%; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS CEO TOM GENTILE COMMENTS ON EARNINGS WEBCAST; 02/05/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems to Buy Asco Industries Parent for $650 Million; 25/05/2018 – Spirit Aero Presenting at Conference Jun 1; 10/04/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS – ANNOUNCED DIVESTITURE FROM HAECO SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS CO. LTD; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS 1Q EPS $1.10, EST. $1.36; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AERO 1Q REV. $1.74B, EST. $1.71B; 02/05/2018 – SPR NEEDS TWO YEARS TO PLAN FOR NEW 737, A320NEO RATE HIKES; 02/05/2018 – SPR `VERY CAPABLE’ OF SUPPORTING BOEING, AIRBUS RATE INCREASES; 27/04/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems Shareholders Vote Against Board Proposal to Lower Threshold Needed for Special Meeting to 25%

Private Bank & Trust Co decreased Abbvie Inc (ABBV) stake by 10.93% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Private Bank & Trust Co sold 5,205 shares as Abbvie Inc (ABBV)’s stock declined 15.55%. The Private Bank & Trust Co holds 42,423 shares with $3.08M value, down from 47,628 last quarter. Abbvie Inc now has $105.83 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.42% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $71.58. About 7.25M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – SUBMITTED SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION TO U.S. FDA AND NEW DATA WILL BE SHARED WITH AGENCY; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GROWTH ALSO EXPECTED TO BE DRIVEN BY NEW PRODUCTS INCLUDING VERZENIO, CYRAMZA, OLUMIANT, LARTRUVO; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE ELAGOLIX STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie in deal with Biogen to delay Humira biosimilar U.S. launch to 2023; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie 1Q Net $2.78B; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie Announces Results from Phase 2 Study Evaluating Rovalpituzumab Tesirine (Rova-T) for Third-Line Treatment of Patients with DLL3-Expressing Relapsed/Refractory Small Cell Lung Cancer; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie: Tender Offer is Part of $10B Buyback Program Announced on Feb 15, 2018; 31/05/2018 – Medivir: Phase I/II study design of birinapant in combination with Keytruda® to be presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC SAYS 2018 ADJUSTED SHR OUTLOOK REFLECTS EFFECTIVE TAX RATE APPROACHING 9 PCT IN 2018; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ABBVIE WILL GRANT PATENT LICENSES FOR USE AND SALE OF IMRALDI IN EUROPE

Private Bank & Trust Co increased Bristol (NYSE:BMY) stake by 6,969 shares to 17,741 valued at $805,000 in 2019Q2. It also upped Ishares (IWF) stake by 2,695 shares and now owns 69,127 shares. Vanguard (VWO) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Natixis invested in 1.77 million shares or 1.02% of the stock. Banque Pictet & Cie holds 14,661 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. First Advisors Limited Partnership invested in 1.04 million shares. 113,414 were reported by Westchester Mngmt Inc. Lourd Capital Ltd Company accumulated 6,200 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Srb has 0.04% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 6,048 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc accumulated 0.13% or 95,734 shares. Globeflex LP holds 66 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Heritage Wealth Advsr reported 4,733 shares. Finemark Commercial Bank & holds 38,518 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Beech Hill Advsr stated it has 42,849 shares or 1.64% of all its holdings. Conning holds 0.22% or 92,319 shares. Sta Wealth Mngmt Lc reported 11,635 shares stake. Country Tru Bancorp accumulated 1,343 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Communications, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 846 shares.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $14.46 million activity. Gosebruch Henry O bought $2.02 million worth of stock or 30,000 shares. AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought $776,250 worth of stock. Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought $1.00 million worth of stock. 30,400 shares were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J, worth $2.05M. RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750 worth of stock or 7,500 shares. Donoghoe Nicholas bought $498,057 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Thursday, August 29.

Among 4 analysts covering AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. AbbVie has $8400 highest and $7900 lowest target. $80.75’s average target is 12.81% above currents $71.58 stock price. AbbVie had 10 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets upgraded AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Monday, April 29 to “Market Perform” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, September 12. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Wednesday, September 4 with “Overweight”. Piper Jaffray upgraded AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Tuesday, August 20 to “Overweight” rating.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.28 EPS, up 6.54% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.37B for 7.85 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.63, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 35 investors sold SPR shares while 124 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 97.52 million shares or 1.65% more from 95.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Suntrust Banks reported 3,380 shares. Farr Miller Washington Limited Liability Com Dc stated it has 5,892 shares. Kbc Group Nv reported 0.06% stake. Csat Investment Advisory Ltd Partnership, Michigan-based fund reported 188 shares. Sei Invs invested in 0.02% or 73,858 shares. 34 were accumulated by Willingdon Wealth. Paloma Mngmt, a Connecticut-based fund reported 15,114 shares. Tennessee-based Highland Mgmt Lc has invested 0.07% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Signalpoint Asset Limited Liability Company holds 6,734 shares. B Riley Wealth Mngmt holds 0.05% or 3,669 shares. First Advsrs Limited Partnership owns 62,864 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Waddell & Reed Financial has 0.08% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). D E Shaw Company Inc has invested 0.24% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Tudor Invest Et Al stated it has 47,043 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Amer Intl Gp owns 2,431 shares.

Scopia Capital Management Lp decreased Ptc Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTCT) stake by 1.12M shares to 983,005 valued at $44.24M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) stake by 1.14 million shares and now owns 3.32 million shares. Johnson Ctls Intl Plc was reduced too.