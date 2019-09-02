Private Bank & Trust Co Has Upped Its Facebook (FB) Position; Scholtz & Company Cut By $1.28 Million Its Edwards Lifesciences Corporati (EW) Stake

Scholtz & Company Llc decreased Edwards Lifesciences Corporati (EW) stake by 25.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Scholtz & Company Llc sold 6,692 shares as Edwards Lifesciences Corporati (EW)’s stock rose 21.36%. The Scholtz & Company Llc holds 19,378 shares with $3.71 million value, down from 26,070 last quarter. Edwards Lifesciences Corporati now has $45.47 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $221.84. About 823,269 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 01/05/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES IN ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PACT; 20/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy by @JimCramer’s standards; 22/05/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – EDWARDS SAPIEN 3 VALVE DATA DEMONSTRATED CONSISTENCY WITH THOSE RESULTS ACHIEVED IN EARLIER CONTROLLED CLINICAL TRIALS; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.53, REV VIEW $3.85 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – UPDATED TIMING FOR EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM DOES NOT CHANGE SALES GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Sees FY Sales $3.5B-$3.9B; 26/04/2018 – V-WAVE LTD – CO’S EXISTING INVESTORS, JOHNSON & JOHNSON INNOVATION (JJDC INC.) ,EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES ALSO PARTICIPATED IN FUNDING ROUND; 15/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Safety and Effectiveness of Edwards Lifesciences SAPIEN 3 Transcatheter Heart Valve (THV) in the Chinese; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences reports 1.3 pct rise in quarterly sales; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Adj EPS $1.22

Private Bank & Trust Co increased Facebook (FB) stake by 7.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Private Bank & Trust Co acquired 2,454 shares as Facebook (FB)’s stock rose 0.62%. The Private Bank & Trust Co holds 33,501 shares with $5.59M value, up from 31,047 last quarter. Facebook now has $518.83B valuation. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $185.67. About 10.79 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 30/05/2018 – Industry giants Apple, Amazon, Google, and Facebook were all founded by first or second generation immigrants; 22/03/2018 – Voice of Amer: Facebook Under Fire for Data Misuse; 21/03/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS U.S. GOVERNMENT IN BEST POSITION TO INVESTIGATE POSSIBLE LINK; GOVERNMENT HAS GIVEN FACEBOOK “WARRANTS” -WIRED; 14/03/2018 – UK PM MAY SAYS HOPES OTHER COMPANIES WILL FOLLOW FACEBOOK’S DECISION; 02/05/2018 – Clay Eltzroth: Exclusive: Facebook commits to civil rights audit, political bias review; 19/03/2018 – SENATE ASKS FACEBOOK ABOUT DATA USED BY SCL,CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICS; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS TESTING A CONTENT RIGHTS MANAGEMENT TOOL DESIGNED FOR CREATORS; 11/04/2018 – Facebook leak earns ‘dislikes’ across Asia; 02/05/2018 – Sara Fischer: Exclusive: Facebook commits to civil rights audit, political bias review; 28/03/2018 – Facebook unveiled new tools Wednesday to make it easier for users to see and access the data the social network holds on them. via @cnbctech

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity. $4.05 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares were sold by THIEL PETER.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,054 are held by Groesbeck Mngmt Nj. Leuthold Gp Ltd invested in 34,140 shares or 0.77% of the stock. Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 1.07% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Johnson Financial Grp Inc owns 0.28% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 19,012 shares. Moreover, Quinn Opportunity Prtnrs Lc has 1.83% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Raymond James Financial Advsr reported 406,821 shares. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Limited owns 9,691 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Company invested in 0.42% or 176,504 shares. Hamel Inc holds 13,986 shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.06% or 37,580 shares in its portfolio. Tekne Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 8.58% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 198,680 shares. Crossvault Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0.11% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 1,330 shares. Invesco Limited stated it has 25.68M shares. Alkeon Cap Management, a New York-based fund reported 1.48 million shares. Horizon Investments Limited holds 0.06% or 10,660 shares.

Private Bank & Trust Co decreased Etracs (MLPI) stake by 96,855 shares to 1.15M valued at $26.20M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) stake by 6,879 shares and now owns 33,211 shares. Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) was reduced too.

Among 13 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 92% are positive. Facebook has $24500 highest and $155 lowest target. $210.29’s average target is 13.26% above currents $185.67 stock price. Facebook had 30 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, March 5 the stock rating was maintained by Rosenblatt with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Thursday, March 14. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 18 report. On Tuesday, April 9 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, August 2 by M Partners. The stock has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim on Thursday, April 4. Jefferies maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. Mizuho maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by M Partners. Oppenheimer maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating.

Scholtz & Company Llc increased Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) stake by 2,712 shares to 47,615 valued at $5.68M in 2019Q1. It also upped Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 3,227 shares and now owns 86,009 shares. Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) was raised too.

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 14.02% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $250.07M for 45.46 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.59% negative EPS growth.