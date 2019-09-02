Private Bank & Trust Co Upped Its Position in Omnicom Group (OMC) as Market Value Rose; Sarbit Advisory Services Decreased Imax (IMAX) Position by $12.17 Million; Share Price Declined

Sarbit Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Imax Corp (IMAX) by 21.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarbit Advisory Services Inc sold 553,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% . The institutional investor held 2.03M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.98 million, down from 2.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarbit Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Imax Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $20.92. About 214,919 shares traded. IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) has risen 3.29% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IMAX News: 03/04/2018 – IMAX CORP – AGREEMENT BRINGS TO 885, IMAX’S TOTAL NUMBER OF CONTRACTED THEATRES IN GREATER CHINA WITH 543 OPEN AND 342 CONTRACTED TO OPEN; 15/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL EXITED MED, IMAX IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Asset Management Buys New 1.8% Position in Imax; 04/05/2018 – Imax Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 20/04/2018 – Record IMAX Signings in India Continue as INOX Leisure Ltd. Adds Five New IMAX ® Theatres to Circuit; 12/03/2018 – New IMAX® 3D Documentary “Pandas” Opens April 6, 2018 At The California Science Center; 03/04/2018 – IMAX Signs 30-Theatre Agreement With Guangzhou JinYi Media Corporation In China; 24/04/2018 – IMAX:LASER SYSTEMS OPERATE UNDER JOINT REV. SHARING ARRANGEMENT; 03/04/2018 – IMAX Signs 30-Theatre Agreement With Guangzhou JinYi Media Corp in China; 15/05/2018 – IMAX Eyes Expansion In Saudi Arabia; Signs Multi-Theatre Deal With VOX Cinemas

Private Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) by 106.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Bank & Trust Co bought 10,143 shares as the company's stock rose 1.58% . The hedge fund held 19,636 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43M, up from 9,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Omnicom Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $76.06. About 1.92 million shares traded or 5.62% up from the average. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500.

More important recent Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why We Like Omnicom Group Inc.â€™s (NYSE:OMC) 20% Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Boasting A 45% Return On Equity, Is Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Need To Know: Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) was released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Consumers Increasingly Expect Business to Step Up in a World Where the Stakes Have Ramped Up – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Private Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $3.20B and $708.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 14,153 shares to 31,084 shares, valued at $976,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG) by 2,887 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,685 shares, and cut its stake in Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold OMC shares while 196 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 220.79 million shares or 1.90% less from 225.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burke And Herbert Bank And, Virginia-based fund reported 9,290 shares. Element Ltd Llc holds 13,054 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.04% or 243,941 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Destination Wealth reported 26 shares. The Georgia-based Signaturefd has invested 0.01% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Nordea Invest Mngmt Ab invested in 0% or 14,941 shares. First Allied Advisory has 0.22% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 85,261 shares. Moreover, Horan Ltd has 0.01% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 295 shares. Voya Investment Management Limited Liability holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 220,747 shares. Kiltearn Llp holds 2.55% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 1.23M shares. Hamilton Point Investment Llc holds 0.81% or 24,723 shares. Laurion Cap Management LP reported 0.03% stake. First Hawaiian Natl Bank has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). 4,583 were accumulated by Old National Savings Bank In.

Analysts await IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.14 EPS, up 75.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.08 per share. IMAX’s profit will be $8.47 million for 37.36 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by IMAX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -39.13% negative EPS growth.