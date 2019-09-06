Private Bank & Trust Co Upped American International Group (AIG) Stake by $435,934; Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Morgan Stanley (MS) Stake as Shares Declined

Private Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in American International Group (AIG) by 105.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Bank & Trust Co bought 10,138 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The hedge fund held 19,767 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $851,000, up from 9,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in American International Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $54.98. About 1.06 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 29/05/2018 – American International Group I CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 10 Wks; 12/04/2018 – AIG: Employees of Global Tax Compliance, Technology Teams Transition to EY; 24/05/2018 – AIG Names Lisa Sun as CEO of AIG Insurance Co China, Ltd; 21/05/2018 – DORSAVI LTD – DORSAVI USA SIGNS MASTER PILOT AGREEMENT WITH AIG AFFILIATE; 04/04/2018 – AIG and Athene Executive Joins Denim® as CTO; 14/05/2018 – AIG Names Mark D. Lyons as Senior Vice Pres & Chief Actuary, General Insurance; 07/05/2018 – Carl Icahn sells stake in AIG – Forbes; 19/04/2018 – AIG to transfer European business to new UK, Luxembourg units; 15/05/2018 – CARL ICAHN DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC; 09/05/2018 – AIG shareholders approve $43 mln pay package for CEO

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 51.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management sold 95,962 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 90,300 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.81 million, down from 186,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $42.17. About 4.74 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 18/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY – AS OF MARCH 31, FIRM ESTIMATES FULLY PHASED-IN CET 1 RISK-BASED CAPITAL RATIO WAS ABOUT 17.8%; 16/04/2018 – QingKe (QK365.com) Announced the Series C Equity Financing Led by A Fund Managed by Morgan Stanley Private Equity Asia and cons; 25/04/2018 – BANCO SANTANDER BRASIL BSBR.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $10 FROM $9; 05/05/2018 – Gulf Times (QA): BP to tap Morgan Stanley as it weighs buying BHP assets; 08/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Income Securities, Inc. Declares a Dividend; 04/05/2018 – AdvisorHub: Head of Large Morgan Stanley Graystone Team Takes Quick Leave; 29/05/2018 – American Financial Group Management to Participate in the 2018 Morgan Stanley Financials Conference; 26/03/2018 – CHINA’S MEITUAN-DIANPING TAPS BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH, GOLDMAN SACHS, MORGAN STANLEY FOR POTENTIAL HONG KONG LISTING; 07/05/2018 – ANDEAVOR ANDV.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT RATING; 25/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley’s Zentner Says Inflation Moving Higher (Video)

Private Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $3.20 billion and $708.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4,491 shares to 12,512 shares, valued at $1.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 5,163 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,541 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $51,710 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 341,523 were reported by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund. Moreover, Arga Management Ltd Partnership has 0.54% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 84,425 shares. Moreover, Confluence Investment Management Ltd Company has 0.74% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Sg Americas Limited owns 234,304 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. 537,707 were accumulated by South Dakota Inv Council. Beach Invest Counsel Pa reported 0.08% stake. Moreover, Linscomb & Williams has 0.03% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Sol Cap Management reported 0.34% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Destination Wealth Management reported 103 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sandy Spring Natl Bank holds 0% or 100 shares in its portfolio. Pennsylvania Trust Com holds 41,183 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, Germany-based fund reported 14,097 shares. Canandaigua Financial Bank owns 6,985 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt holds 0.14% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 4.90M shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 0.13% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Suntrust Banks owns 0.09% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 400,516 shares. Tdam Usa stated it has 227,430 shares. Gulf Interest Savings Bank (Uk) Ltd owns 0.23% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 307,886 shares. 5,468 were reported by First Bancorporation. Lee Danner & Bass has invested 0.03% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). 66,445 are owned by Moneta Gp Invest Advisors Ltd. Hudson Bay Cap Mngmt Lp, New York-based fund reported 259,578 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Management Limited holds 6,476 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. The Iowa-based At Fincl Bank has invested 0.16% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Fisher Asset Management Limited Company stated it has 1.94 million shares. Sol Cap Mgmt, Maryland-based fund reported 6,600 shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability owns 1.23% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 904,634 shares. Citadel Advisors Llc holds 0.13% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) or 6.41 million shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP has invested 0.03% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). 315,796 were accumulated by Jane Street Gru.

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MS’s profit will be $1.97B for 8.64 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.