Private Bank & Trust Co Holds Holding in Omnicom Group (OMC); Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands Position in Ppl (PPL) Trimmed as Share Value Declined

Private Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) by 106.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Bank & Trust Co bought 10,143 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% with the market. The hedge fund held 19,636 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43 million, up from 9,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Omnicom Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $81.69. About 1.05M shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 5.56% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.13% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 27/03/2018 – OMNICOM HEALTH GROUP BUYS ELSEVIER’S PHARMA COMMUNICATIONS; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom 1Q Income Tax Expense Reduced by $13M; 20/04/2018 – End of Sorrell’s reign heralds change for big ad empires; 16/04/2018 – lRl and Omnicom Media Group Announce Preferred Partnership for Omnicom Media Group’s Annalect Data and Analytics Division; 22/05/2018 – Omnicom Group Inc. Declares Dividend; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom holds steady in tough market for advertising groups; 23/05/2018 – Porter Novelli enlisted to support The Economist’s Pride and Prejudice Event; 16/04/2018 – IRI and Omnicom Media Group Announce Preferred Partnership for Omnicom Media Group’s Annalect Data and Analytics Division; 01/05/2018 – Omnicom Named to Forbes 2018 America’s Best Employers List; 18/04/2018 – Omnicom Forms Brand Consulting Group

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands decreased its stake in Ppl Corp (PPL) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.84% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 80,000 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54 million, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands who had been investing in Ppl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $30.32. About 3.52M shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 10.85% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.42% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 20/03/2018 – PPL CORP – EXPECTS TO REAFFIRM COMPOUND ANNUAL EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH RATE OF 5% TO 6% THROUGH 2020; 15/05/2018 – Kempen Adds PPL, Exits Tapestry, Cuts New York Community: 13F; 03/05/2018 – PPL Now Targeting Lower End of Equity Financing Needs of $2B-$3B Through 2020; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP – REAFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPERATIONS FORECAST RANGE OF $2.20 TO $2.40 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp Now Targeting Lower End of Equity Financing Needs; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP EXITED PPL, MXIM, TSN, EIX, CCK IN 1Q: 13F; 08/05/2018 – INDIA’S HUHTAMAKI PPL LTD HUHT.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 178 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 163.2 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 20/03/2018 – PPL PLANS TO REAFFIRM 2018 EARNINGS VIEW, CAGR RATE THROUGH ’20; 03/05/2018 – PPL 1Q OPER REV. $2.13B, EST. $2.09B; 20/04/2018 – DJ PPL Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PPL)

Analysts await PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 1.82% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.55 per share. PPL’s profit will be $404.17M for 13.54 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by PPL Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

