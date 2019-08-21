Private Bank & Trust Co Upped Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position by $728,020; Pembroke Management LTD Position in Imax (IMAX) Increased by $3.70 Million

Pembroke Management Ltd increased its stake in Imax Corp (IMAX) by 26.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pembroke Management Ltd bought 168,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% . The institutional investor held 803,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.21 million, up from 634,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pembroke Management Ltd who had been investing in Imax Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $21.1. About 186,467 shares traded. IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) has risen 3.29% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IMAX News: 01/05/2018 – Imax Entertainment Chief Foster to Leave Board, Weighs Future; 19/04/2018 – IMAX to expand India presence with 9 new theaters; 14/03/2018 – Imax Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Light Street Capital Mgmt LLC Exits Position in Imax; 19/04/2018 – VOX TO OPEN FOUR-SCREEN MULTIPLEX CINEMA IN RIYADH “IN COMING DAYS” INCLUDING FIRST IMAX SCREEN; 19/04/2018 – IMAX and Cinépolis Sign New Four-Theatre Agreement as Demand for IMAX in India Builds; 24/04/2018 – IMAX& AMC SIGN BINDING LOI FOR IMAX® WITH LASER EXPERIENCE; 15/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL EXITED MED, IMAX IN 1Q: 13F; 27/03/2018 – IMAX China Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – IMAX CORP IMAX.N TO PARTNER WITH INOX LEISURE LTD INOL.NS ON FIVE OF THE NEW THEATERS – COMPANY STATEMENT

Private Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 9.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Bank & Trust Co bought 409 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 4,543 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.09M, up from 4,134 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $891.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $14.74 during the last trading session, reaching $1801.38. About 1.79M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: The Berkshire Hathaway/Amazon/JPMorgan Chase health care joint venture is struggling to find a CEO; 14/05/2018 – Three out of Amazon’s 10 board members are female; 24/04/2018 – Amazon Launches In-car Delivery For Prime Members Using Amazon Key — MarketWatch; 29/03/2018 – Amazon does collect state sales taxes on products it sells directly in all 45 states that have a state sales tax; 27/04/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Amazon Dominates Retail and Tech; 20/03/2018 – Vancouver Sun: Amazon considering buying some U.S. Toys ‘R’ Us stores; 30/05/2018 – The Future of Amazon’s Board (Video); 21/05/2018 – Amazon Says Japan Fashion Sales to Speed Up as More Shop Online; 15/03/2018 – DNB Global Indeks Exits Zodiac Aerospace, Buys More Amazon; 17/05/2018 – CECONOMY CEO SAYS WAITING TO HEAR WHETHER DIXONS CARPHONE INTERESTED IN JOINING ALLIANCE WITH FNAC DARTY

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Godsey & Gibb holds 0.19% or 709 shares. Rnc Limited Com holds 665 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Waverton Investment Limited holds 78,487 shares. Carnegie Asset Mgmt has invested 1.94% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bailard owns 0.53% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,810 shares. New York-based Bouchey Financial Limited has invested 0.28% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Altavista Wealth invested in 1.7% or 2,696 shares. 1.44M were reported by Royal Bank Of Canada. Delta Asset Ltd Liability Company Tn invested in 613 shares. Hutchinson Cap Ca holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 125 shares. St Johns Investment Mngmt Lc owns 1,253 shares. Lvw Advisors Limited Liability owns 1,245 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. Anchor Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability Corporation reported 7,197 shares. Beck Mack And Oliver Limited reported 0.05% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Private Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $3.20 billion and $708.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (EFA) by 83,747 shares to 712,355 shares, valued at $46.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 6,879 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,211 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).