Private Bank & Trust Co Position in Oracle (ORCL) Trimmed as Valuation Rose; Palouse Capital Management Maintains Stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP)

Private Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 25.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Bank & Trust Co sold 8,609 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 24,602 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.40 million, down from 33,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $180.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $54.09. About 12.39M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 05/04/2018 – Patrick Howell O’Neill: Sources: at a private dinner with Trump last night, Oracle CEO criticized the bidding process for a big; 29/05/2018 – @NeYoCompound would love to meet Warren Buffett, but doesn’t have any pressing finance or business questions for the Oracle of Omaha; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q REV. 10.8B RUPEES; 25/04/2018 – Loot Crate Achieves Explosive Growth on NetSuite; 20/03/2018 – Oracle Java SE 10 Release Arrives; 24/05/2018 – CherryRoad Technologies Public Sector Assessment (CPSA) Now Available in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace; 12/04/2018 – Businesses Struggle to Protect Sensitive Cloud Data According to New Oracle and KPMG Cloud Threat Report; 17/05/2018 – Deloitte Digital Wins Three Prestigious Oracle NetSuite Awards; 17/04/2018 – Corona Corporation Switches to Rimini Street for Oracle EBS Support; 10/04/2018 – New Oracle Marketing Cloud Analytics Blast through Data Silos and Enable Pinpoint Targeting

Palouse Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) by 27.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palouse Capital Management Inc bought 26,141 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.03% . The institutional investor held 122,209 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.84M, up from 96,068 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $57.47. About 1.69 million shares traded or 2.74% up from the average. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 19.14% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical TAP News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Molson Coors Brewing Company Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TAP); 01/04/2018 – MOLSON COORS MAY BE INTERESTED IN PARTS OF CONVIVIALITY: TIMES; 02/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS 1Q UNDERLYING EPS 48C, EST. 77C; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Sally Beauty, Exits Molson Coors; 24/05/2018 – Molson Coors Brewing Company June Investor Events; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Mid Cap Value Adds Molson Coors, Cuts Spirit Aero

Private Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $3.20B and $714.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 600 shares to 1,943 shares, valued at $1.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,304 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,031 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares (IWF).

Palouse Capital Management Inc, which manages about $320.11M and $277.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 26,627 shares to 51,136 shares, valued at $4.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

