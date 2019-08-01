Private Bank & Trust Co Position in Dollar General (DG) Decreased by $343,553; Palo Alto Networks Com (PANW) Position Has Lifted by Ipg Investment Advisors Llc

Ipg Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc Com (PANW) by 22.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipg Investment Advisors Llc bought 460 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 2,535 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $615.70 million, up from 2,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipg Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $225.39. About 976,830 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 15/05/2018 – PDT Partners Adds Palo Alto Networks, Exits Square: 13F; 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS SEES DEAL CLOSING IN FISCAL 3Q; 14/03/2018 – In Memory of Dr. Jennifer Gonzales Shushereba, Palo Alto University’s Alumnus; 22/05/2018 – SecBI Announces New Automated Threat Detection & Investigation App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 22/05/2018 – FireMon Announces New Immediate Insight Threat Hunting App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 12/04/2018 – SAN JUAN, PALO SECO PLANTS OUT OF SERVICE: UTILITY; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS: INTENT TO BUY EVIDENT.IO; 13/03/2018 – Malwarebytes could consider IPO in 12 months – CEO; 27/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.0 – 3km NNW of Palo Cedro, CA; 23/04/2018 – LIGHT STREET’S KACHER PITCHES PALO ALTO NETWORKS LONNG AT SOHN

Private Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Dollar General Corp (DG) by 27.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Bank & Trust Co sold 2,887 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The hedge fund held 7,685 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $917,000, down from 10,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Dollar General Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $132.15. About 2.10M shares traded or 21.11% up from the average. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 17/05/2018 – Paladino, Cavan, Quinlivan & Pierce investigate Hertz in connection with its acquisition of Dollar Thrifty Automotive Group; 23/03/2018 – Dollar General: Louisiana Demand Related to Labeling, Marketing, Sale of Private-Label Motor Oil; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 12 PCT; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $121; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Dollar General Corp.’s $500M Snr Uscrd Nts ‘BBB’; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Volume Jumps More Than Seven Times 20 Day Average; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General to Offer Other Parents Two Weeks of Parental Leav; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL – PROVISIONAL BENEFIT OF $311 MLN, OR $1.15 PER DILUTED SHARE, FOR REMEASUREMENT OF DEFERRED TAX ASSETS AND LIABILITIES IN QTR; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Total Merchandise Inventories, at Cost, Were $3.61B at Feb. 2; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Costs Outpace Revenue Increase — Earnings Review

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advsr Asset Management, Colorado-based fund reported 6,469 shares. Qs Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Fuller Thaler Asset Mngmt, California-based fund reported 2,625 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas owns 126,525 shares. Chilton Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 75,499 shares for 0.8% of their portfolio. Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Liability Company, Illinois-based fund reported 26,902 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.58 million shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0% or 1.74 million shares in its portfolio. Kbc Gp Nv holds 0.03% or 26,441 shares. 20,600 were reported by Midas Mngmt. Trust Investment Advisors has invested 1.23% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.23% or 455,896 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement accumulated 446,618 shares. Moreover, First Natl Tru Communication has 0.17% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 13,926 shares. Petrus Lta holds 2.42% or 104,700 shares in its portfolio.

Private Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $3.20B and $708.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard (VB) by 4,756 shares to 58,850 shares, valued at $8.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard (VO) by 8,542 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,445 shares, and has risen its stake in American International Group (NYSE:AIG).

More notable recent Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Impressed By Dollar General Corporation’s (NYSE:DG) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AT&T, Caterpillar, Dollar General, EA, Etsy, Facebook, Spirit Airlines, Tesla, Xilinx and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Dollar General Corporation’s (NYSE:DG) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Don’t Sell Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Grocery Outlet Isn’t the Growth Stock You May Think It Is – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.58 earnings per share, up 3.95% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.52 per share. DG’s profit will be $408.15M for 20.91 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.76% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 78 are held by Fil. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability invested in 42,240 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Endurance Wealth Inc holds 2,915 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt reported 409,200 shares. Jupiter Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 0.19% or 24,064 shares. 1.93M are held by State Street Corporation. Hbk Limited Partnership holds 0.41% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) or 130,900 shares. 1St Source Bancorp reported 2,665 shares. 6,552 were reported by Franklin Resources. Acg Wealth reported 2,021 shares stake. Bollard Grp Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 300 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Inc has invested 0% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). 6,220 are owned by Trust Company Of Toledo Na Oh. Swiss Bancshares reported 361,400 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.68 million activity. 30,000 Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) shares with value of $6.53M were sold by ZUK NIR. MCLAUGHLIN MARK D sold 40,000 shares worth $8.65M.

More notable recent Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “The Street Reacts To Palo Alto Hitting New Highs – Benzinga” on February 27, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Palo Alto Networks Receives FedRAMP Authorization for Cloud-Based WildFire Malware Prevention Service – PRNewswire” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Share Price Is Up 278% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Palo Alto Networks Welcomes Jean English as New Chief Marketing Officer – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “8 Stocks to Buy That Are Growing Faster Than Amazon – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 19, 2019.