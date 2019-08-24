Private Bank & Trust Co Raised Its Stake in American International Group (AIG) by $435,934 as Market Valuation Rose; Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Share Price Rose While Perceptive Advisors Has Cut Its Holding by $74.79 Million

Perceptive Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX) by 18.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 849,892 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.28% . The hedge fund held 3.76 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $331.14 million, down from 4.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $97.59. About 598,561 shares traded. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has declined 2.64% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NBIX News: 14/05/2018 – Neurocrine Bio at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Neurocrine 1Q Rev $71.1M; 30/04/2018 – Neurocrine Sees 2018 Operating Expense $395M-$420M; 13/03/2018 AbbVie Announces Positive Topline Results from Second Phase 3 Study Evaluating Investigational Elagolix in Women with Uterine Fibroids; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – BASED ON ABBVIE’S REVIEW OF DATA, COMPANY REMAINS CONFIDENT IN NDA AND CONTINUES TO WORK WITH FDA TO BRING ELAGOLIX TO PATIENTS; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – RESULTS DEMONSTRATED ELAGOLIX, WITH LOW-DOSE ADD-BACK THERAPY, REDUCED HEAVY MENSTRUAL BLEEDING COMPARED TO PLACEBO; 30/04/2018 – Neurocrine 1Q Loss $41.8M; 08/05/2018 – NEUROCRINE PRESENTS NEW QUALITY OF LIFE DATA FROM RE-KINECT; 25/04/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Data Analyses at AAN Annual Meeting Demonstrating INGREZZA® Improved Tardive Dyskinesia Symptoms Across Body Regions; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – FDA REQUIRES EXTENDED TIME FOR REVIEW OF ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IN NEW DRUG APPLICATION

Private Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in American International Group (AIG) by 105.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Bank & Trust Co bought 10,138 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The hedge fund held 19,767 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $851,000, up from 9,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in American International Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $52.49. About 3.56M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 26/04/2018 – AXA prices U.S. arm’s IPO at $24-27/per share, launches bonds; 14/03/2018 – AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC AIG.N SAYS CARL ICAHN BOARD REPRESENTATIVE SAMUEL MERKSAMER WILL NOT SEEK BOARD-RE-ELECTION AT MAY ANNUAL MEETING – FILING; 19/03/2018 – AIG FILES FOR POTENTIAL FIXED-TO-FLOATING RATE SERIES A-9 JUNIOR SUBORDINATED DEBENTURES DUE 2048, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – AIG SAYS CEO BRIAN DUPERREAULT’S TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $43.1 MLN FOR THE PERIOD MAY 14 TO DEC 31, 2017 – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – AIG & EY REPORT STRATEGIC TAX COMPLIANCE & TECHNOLOGY PACT; 09/05/2018 – AIG – SHAREHOLDERS ALSO VOTED TO SUPPORT EACH OF TWO PROPOSALS RECOMMENDED BY AIG BOARD; 05/05/2018 – Buffett Positive on AIG Reinsurance Deal — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 09/05/2018 – AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC SAYS EXECUTIVE PAY ENDORSED WITH MAJORITY OF VOTES CAST; 02/05/2018 – AIG Book Value Per Common Share as of March 31 Was $69.95; 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Investor Carl Icahn sells stake in AIG

Perceptive Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.09 billion and $3.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cytomx Therapeutics Inc by 262,208 shares to 3.17M shares, valued at $34.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regenxbio Inc by 500,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.15M shares, and has risen its stake in Ehealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold NBIX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 101.77 million shares or 17.27% more from 86.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 14,919 shares. Prudential Inc reported 12,520 shares. Prelude Cap Mgmt Ltd has 498 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 185,648 are owned by Amer Century. Braun Stacey Associates Inc holds 0.45% or 76,527 shares in its portfolio. Rhenman & Prtn Asset Mngmt Ab invested 1.82% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Credit Suisse Ag has 0.01% invested in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) for 75,544 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Limited Company invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Invesco Limited invested in 0.06% or 1.92M shares. 3.76M were reported by Perceptive Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation. Asset Mgmt One Commerce has 0.01% invested in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) for 10,551 shares. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability reported 4,462 shares. Fifth Third Bancshares stated it has 1,000 shares. Gsa Cap Partners Ltd Liability Partnership owns 6,900 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Assetmark Incorporated has 10 shares.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $51,710 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement Systems accumulated 0.14% or 271,480 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited Liability Com reported 583,590 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. Cleararc Cap owns 21,100 shares. Daiwa Secs Grp Inc holds 94,787 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Sol Cap Management reported 0.34% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). 26,703 are held by Sumitomo Life Insur. Bank Of Nova Scotia has 0.11% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Auxier Asset Mngmt owns 104,037 shares. Baystate Wealth Limited Liability Company owns 772 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De stated it has 7.62 million shares. Calamos Advisors Ltd Company invested in 985,154 shares or 0.26% of the stock. 5,583 are owned by Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd. 110,193 are held by Goelzer Inv Mngmt. Pictet Asset Ltd accumulated 431,503 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Lc reported 12,428 shares.

Private Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $3.20 billion and $708.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 11,233 shares to 51,834 shares, valued at $3.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 6,879 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,211 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).