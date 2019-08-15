Private Bank & Trust Co Position in Walmart (WMT) Has Decreased as Stock Rose; Netflix (NFLX) Holding Raised by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 63.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co bought 3,785 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 9,770 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.48 million, up from 5,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $129.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $3.13 during the last trading session, reaching $295.98. About 2.23M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Breakingviews TV: Barr brawl; 27/03/2018 – CANADIAN PROVINCE OF QUEBEC FORECASTS BALANCED BUDGET IN 2018-19 AND 2019-20 (COMPARED TO NOV FORECAST FOR C$1.3 BLN SURPLUS); 18/05/2018 – Netflix has snagged a project based on Michael Lewis’ 2014 book, “Flash Boys,” according to Deadline; 11/05/2018 – Daily Mail: Brooklyn Nine-Nine fans demand Netflix to revive cancelled show and create hashtag after it is axed by FOX; 17/04/2018 – This analyst believes Netflix will add 70 million subscribers between now and the end of 2020; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Netflix And Says It Expects 2018 To Be ‘negative Cash Flow Trough’ — MarketWatch; 14/03/2018 – Disney puts focus on battle with Netflix; 14/03/2018 – Brisbane Times: Aussie Netflix love affair drives rush to unlimited mobile data plans; 18/04/2018 – NETFLIX IS SAID PLANNING $1B EUROPEAN INVESTMENT THIS YEAR: FT; 12/03/2018 – Andrew Left of Citron Research issues a negative call on Netflix

Private Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Walmart Inc. (WMT) by 26.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Bank & Trust Co sold 4,491 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The hedge fund held 12,512 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22 million, down from 17,003 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Walmart Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $317.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.65% or $4.94 during the last trading session, reaching $111.14. About 6.75M shares traded or 15.43% up from the average. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 27/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: RPT-Advent close to buying 80 pct of Wal-Mart’s Brazil ops; 17/05/2018 – Walmart’s Tepid U.S. Growth Amid Wet April Damps Enthusiasm; 30/05/2018 – Royal wedding, weather boosts UK supermarket sales-Kantar; 26/03/2018 – WALMART’S JET.COM NAMES SIMON BELSHAM PRESIDENT; 11/05/2018 – WALMART ACKNOWLEDGES THAT IT VIOLATED FEDERAL LABOR LAW IN PACT; 05/03/2018 – Walmart: Meals Will Also Be Available via Online Grocery Pickup; 18/03/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: Walmart in talks to buy more than 40 percent of India’s Flipkart – sources MUMBAI (Reuters) – Wa; 23/04/2018 – New Indian Exprs: In power-struggle against Amazon, Walmart could take over Flipkart very soon in USD 12 billion deal; 26/03/2018 – Caixin: Walmart Closes Doors to Alipay in Western China; 29/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Walmart urges China suppliers to cut CO2 by 50 mln T by 2020

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 24,418 are owned by Tompkins. Jcic Asset Management reported 9,110 shares. Los Angeles Cap Management Equity reported 0.5% stake. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd holds 16,872 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Qci Asset reported 0% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Tdam Usa has invested 0.25% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). 12,916 are owned by Fiduciary Finance Services Of The Southwest Tx. Cadence Bancorporation Na holds 65,439 shares or 2.5% of its portfolio. Amalgamated Savings Bank reported 179,517 shares. Budros Ruhlin & Roe has invested 1.76% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Sandy Spring Bank & Trust invested in 66,411 shares or 0.55% of the stock. California-based Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Ing Groep Nv accumulated 363,019 shares or 0.77% of the stock. 1St Source Bancorporation owns 17,229 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset invested in 0.12% or 54,179 shares.

Private Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $3.20 billion and $708.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard (VO) by 8,542 shares to 33,445 shares, valued at $5.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (IWR) by 12,504 shares in the quarter, for a total of 950,585 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard (VB).

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $897.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 21,527 shares to 143,515 shares, valued at $6.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Indexiq Etf Tr (QAI) by 13,486 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,969 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity.

