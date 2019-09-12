Private Bank & Trust Co Trimmed Its Oracle (ORCL) Position by $482,104; Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Btr Capital Management Cut Its Stake by $612,731

Btr Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btr Capital Management Inc sold 4,607 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 182,200 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.41M, down from 186,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btr Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $136.12. About 19.61 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is reportedly planning a new Surface to rival the iPad; 05/03/2018 – Amazon has taken an early lead in the public sector with promiment clients such as the CIA, but the Microsoft’s Azure business is becoming stronger competition; 04/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS IT WILL INVEST $5B IN IOT OVER 4 YEARS; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS BELIEVES BERKSHIRE WILL COME OUT OKAY IN ITS $10.2 BLN RETROACTIVE REINSURANCE TRANSACTION WITH AIG AIG.N; 07/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Expect AI-in-everything at this week’s Microsoft and Google developer conferences Plus, a new $36 million VC fund exclusively for black female founders; will the Supreme Court legalize U.S; 20/04/2018 – Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google are among 10 U.S. tech companies snapping up foreign-worker visas; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft’s New Chief Diversity Officer Won’t Start Until July; 03/04/2018 – KBRA Releases European Structured Finance Research: Commencing Countdown, Engines On; 18/04/2018 – SAGlobal and 360 Vertical Solutions Join Forces to Create Leading Global Microsoft Dynamics 365 Service Industries Partner

Private Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 25.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Bank & Trust Co sold 8,609 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 24,602 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.40M, down from 33,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $187.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $56.29. About 14.42 million shares traded or 3.26% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 27/03/2018 – CAFC: ORACLE AMERICA, INC. v. GOOGLE INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1118 – 2018-03-27; 14/05/2018 – Heineken Urban Polo Uses Oracle Cloud to Inject AI into the Sport of Kings; 09/03/2018 – Oracle Power Gains Approval for Coal Plant From Project Partner; 22/05/2018 – Exclusive: Oracle’s Aggressive Sales Tactics Are Backfiring With Customers; 27/03/2018 – Oracle Has Sought Billions in Damages; 27/03/2018 – U.S. APPEALS COURT REVIVES ORACLE’S ORCL.N BILLION-DOLLAR COPYRIGHT CLAIM AGAINST GOOGLE GOOGL.O; 13/03/2018 – NETGEAR Joins Swrve Series D Funding Round After Successful Deployment of Swrve’s Customer Interaction Platform; 14/05/2018 – Corporación GPF Optimizes Inventory Performance Across Health, Wellness and Convenience Store Business with Oracle Retail; 03/05/2018 – From Advocates to Evangelists — Determine, Inc. Drives Customer Success Through New Customer Advocacy Program; 04/04/2018 – Coherent Path CEO to Speak at Oracle’s Modern Customer Experience

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 19.55 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Private Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $3.20B and $714.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adt Inc by 55,750 shares to 111,500 shares, valued at $682,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Btr Capital Management Inc, which manages about $543.26 million and $536.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Co New (NYSE:RTN) by 3,810 shares to 41,189 shares, valued at $7.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.