Private Bank & Trust Co Has Lifted By $435,934 Its American International Group (AIG) Stake; Manitex International (MNTX) Sentiment Is 0.82

Private Bank & Trust Co increased American International Group (AIG) stake by 105.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Private Bank & Trust Co acquired 10,138 shares as American International Group (AIG)’s stock rose 19.46%. The Private Bank & Trust Co holds 19,767 shares with $851,000 value, up from 9,629 last quarter. American International Group now has $51.36B valuation. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $56.54. About 1.95M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 12/04/2018 – AIG and EY Announce Strategic Tax Compliance and Technology Agreement; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms AIG Ratings; Outlook Negative; 02/05/2018 – AIG’s Transformation Taking Time as First-Quarter Profit Falls; 25/05/2018 – AIG’s Small CLO Purchase Shows Risk-Retention’s Enduring Damage; 12/04/2018 – AIG Names Anthony Vidovich as Chief Claims Officer, General Insurance; 07/05/2018 – Carl Icahn sells stake in AIG: Forbes; 02/05/2018 – AIG Posts 21% Decline in Net Income; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q ADJ. ROE 7.7% VS 9.6% Y/Y; 03/05/2018 – AIG AIG.N CEO SAYS PREMIUM LEVELS “WILL STABILIZE THIS YEAR OVER LAST” BY EVALUATING COMPANY’S PORTFOLIO, NOT INCREASING PRODUCTION – CONF CALL; 12/04/2018 – AIG, Ernst & Young in Global Tax Compliance, Technology Pact

Manitex International Inc (MNTX) investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.30, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 23 investment managers increased or opened new holdings, while 28 sold and decreased their stock positions in Manitex International Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 10.29 million shares, up from 10.23 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Manitex International Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 24 Increased: 17 New Position: 6.

The stock decreased 10.95% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $5.37. About 127,896 shares traded or 45.62% up from the average. Manitex International, Inc. (MNTX) has declined 45.47% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MNTX News: 25/04/2018 – Manitex International, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 19/03/2018 – Manitex International, Inc. Announces the Appointment of Versalift East LLC. as a Distributor of Manitex Knuckle Boom and Aeria; 25/05/2018 – MANITEX INTERNATIONAL INC – IN CONNECTION WITH DEAL, TADANO HAS A RIGHT TO DESIGNATE ONE MEMBER TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 09/05/2018 – Manitex 1Q Rev $56.7M; 28/03/2018 – MANITEX INTERNATIONAL INC MNTX.O – BACKLOG AT YEAR END INCREASED BY $31 MLN TO $62.2 MLN COMPARED TO DECEMBER 31, 2016; 25/05/2018 – Manitex Intl, Inc. Announces $32.7M Equity Investment by Tadano; 25/05/2018 – Manitex International, Inc. Announces $32.7 Million Equity Investment by Tadano, Ltd; 28/03/2018 – MANITEX INTERNATIONAL INC MNTX.O – BACKLOG INCREASED TO $87.3 MILLION AS OF FEBRUARY 28, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 40% SINCE DECEMBER 31, 2017; 09/05/2018 – MANITEX INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.09; 19/03/2018 – Manitex International, Inc. to Participate in The Seaport Global Transports and Industrials Conference on March 22, 2018

Wealthtrust Axiom Llc holds 2.4% of its portfolio in Manitex International, Inc. for 881,946 shares. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc owns 726,532 shares or 1.49% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rutabaga Capital Management Llc Ma has 1.47% invested in the company for 694,061 shares. The California-based First Wilshire Securities Management Inc has invested 1.32% in the stock. Adirondack Research & Management Inc., a New York-based fund reported 173,637 shares.

More notable recent Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Manitowoc, Ampco-Pittsburgh among industrial gainers; Axon Enterprise leads the losers – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Manitex International, Inc. Will Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 8, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Manitex International, Inc. Announces the Addition of MADISA Group and Wyoming Machinery Company to the Boom Truck Crane Distribution Network – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Manitex International, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Manitex International, Inc. Announces TC600 Series Boom Truck Mounted Crane – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Manitex International, Inc. provides engineered lifting and loading products worldwide. The company has market cap of $105.70 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Lifting Equipment, ASV, and Equipment Distribution divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The Lifting Equipment segment designs, makes, and distributes boom trucks and crane products that are used for industrial projects and energy exploration, as well as for roads, bridges, and residential and commercial construction; and specialized rough terrain cranes and material handling products for the construction, municipality, and railroad industries, as well as truck-mounted aerial platforms and sign cranes.

More notable recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AIG jumps 2.9 after Q2 blowout – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “American International Group (AIG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “AIG Is Finally Firing on All Cylinders – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “American International Group declares $0.32 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “AIG Board of Directors Declares Common Stock Dividend and Series A Preferred Stock Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering American International Gr (NYSE:AIG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. American International Gr had 14 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Argus Research on Friday, February 15 to “Hold”. On Wednesday, February 20 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 15 by Compass Point. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy”.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $51,710 activity. Shares for $51,710 were bought by Vaughan Therese M.