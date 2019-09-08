Private Bank & Trust Co Position in Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Has Lowered by $483,252; Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Shareholder Weiss Asset Management LP Increased Holding

Private Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) by 17.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Bank & Trust Co sold 7,322 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The hedge fund held 34,267 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27 million, down from 41,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $45.46. About 10.64 million shares traded or 19.04% up from the average. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES 2Q TOTAL OIL & GAS PRODUCTION 628–648 MBOED; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SAYS ON ITS DIVIDEND ‘WOULD LOOK TO CONTINUE WITH MODEST INCREASES’; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES CHEMICAL SEGMENT ABOUT $300 MLN PRE-TAX INCOME IN 2Q18E; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL CFO CEDRIC BURGHER COMMENTS IN 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – OIL AND GAS PRE-TAX INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 WAS $750 MILLION, COMPARED TO $44 MILLION FOR THE PRIOR QUARTER; 03/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.77/SHR

Weiss Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 606.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp bought 107,669 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 125,415 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00M, up from 17,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $14.36. About 374,761 shares traded. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since September 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perkins Coie Trust Company has invested 0.01% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). 12,534 were reported by Dearborn Prtn Ltd Llc. Logan Inc holds 43,804 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office reported 442 shares. Philadelphia Tru holds 0.07% or 11,614 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Llc has 100,410 shares. Ima Wealth reported 13 shares stake. Moreover, Huntington National Bank has 0.07% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 62,620 shares. Umb Bancshares N A Mo holds 262,467 shares. Horrell Cap has invested 0% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). 26,768 are owned by Narwhal Cap Management. Principal Fincl Group Inc owns 2.35M shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Intrust Bancorp Na reported 6,872 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Swedbank holds 0.49% or 1.54M shares in its portfolio. Meeder Asset Management Incorporated holds 128,047 shares or 0.67% of its portfolio.

Private Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $3.20B and $708.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (AAXJ) by 13,441 shares to 40,741 shares, valued at $2.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 409 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,543 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard (VOO).

Analysts await Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 60.45% or $1.07 from last year’s $1.77 per share. OXY’s profit will be $603.78 million for 16.24 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Occidental Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.84% negative EPS growth.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $5.82 million activity. 37,460 shares valued at $1.80 million were bought by Hollub Vicki A. on Monday, June 10. 9,100 Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares with value of $437,790 were bought by Batchelder Eugene L.. KLESSE WILLIAM R bought $482,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, June 10. 5,000 shares were bought by Dillon Kenneth, worth $222,850 on Friday, August 16. Backus Marcia E. had bought 10,000 shares worth $480,900 on Monday, June 10. On Monday, June 10 Brown Oscar K bought $724,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 15,000 shares.

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80B and $1.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Enhanced Gbl Div T (BOE) by 128,587 shares to 21,485 shares, valued at $229,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Leisure Acquisition Corp by 341,055 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 338,484 shares, and cut its stake in Ii Vi Inc (NASDAQ:IIVI).