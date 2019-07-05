Private Bank & Trust Co Has Decreased By $343,553 Its Dollar General (DG) Position; Huntsman (HUN) Shorts Increased By 15.72%

Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) had an increase of 15.72% in short interest. HUN’s SI was 6.25 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 15.72% from 5.40M shares previously. With 2.97M avg volume, 2 days are for Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN)’s short sellers to cover HUN’s short positions. The SI to Huntsman Corporation’s float is 2.87%. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $20.31. About 350,747 shares traded. Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) has declined 36.68% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.11% the S&P500. Some Historical HUN News: 13/03/2018 – HUNTSMAN TO BUY DEMILEC FROM SUN CAPITAL FOR $350M CASH; 03/04/2018 – Air Products Breaks Ground at Huntsman Site in Louisiana for Industrial Gases Production Plant to Supply Carbon Monoxide and Hydrogen to Huntsman; 01/05/2018 – Huntsman 1Q Rev $2.3B; 13/03/2018 – HUNTSMAN CORP – ACQUIRES DEMILEC FROM AN AFFILIATE OF SUN CAPITAL PARTNERS, INC; 16/04/2018 – HUNTSMAN’S OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 16/04/2018 – HUNTSMAN’S SR DEBT RATING RAISED TO Ba1 FROM Ba2 BY MOODY’S; 01/05/2018 – Huntsman Group 1Q Net Profit More Than Triples; 15/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN SEES URETHANES UNIT GROWING FASTER THAN 6%-8% IN 2018; 23/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN’S BOARD OKS RISE TO SHR REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION UP TO; 15/05/2018 – Huntsman Presenting at Conference Jun 14

Private Bank & Trust Co decreased Dollar General Corp (DG) stake by 27.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Private Bank & Trust Co sold 2,887 shares as Dollar General Corp (DG)’s stock declined 0.72%. The Private Bank & Trust Co holds 7,685 shares with $917,000 value, down from 10,572 last quarter. Dollar General Corp now has $35.37 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $138.9. About 399,519 shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 25.95% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.52% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 18/05/2018 – Dollar General Will Reduce Board Size to Eight; 29/05/2018 – Dollar General Corp expected to post earnings of $1.40 a share – Earnings Preview; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 Same-store Sales Up in the Mid-2% Range; 23/03/2018 – Dollar General: Louisiana Demand Related to Labeling, Marketing, Sale of Private-Label Motor Oil; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General 4Q Net $712.2M; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General to Offer Birth Mothers Eight Weeks of Paid Leav; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 9 PCT; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL SEES FY EPS $5.95 TO $6.15; 18/05/2018 – Dollar General: Paula A. Price to Resign From Board; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Anticipates a FY18 Cash Benefit of $300M as a Result of The U.S. Tax Act

Huntsman Corporation, through its subsidiary, Huntsman International LLC, makes and sells differentiated organic and inorganic chemical products worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.74 billion. The firm operates in five divisions: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, Textile Effects, and Pigments and Additives. It has a 26.51 P/E ratio. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, propylene oxide, polyols, propylene glycol, thermoplastic polyurethane, aniline, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Among 7 analysts covering Huntsman (NYSE:HUN), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Huntsman had 13 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 19 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Nomura. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy”. The stock of Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, February 13. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Friday, May 10. As per Tuesday, February 19, the company rating was maintained by Alembic. The firm has “Sell” rating by Barclays Capital given on Tuesday, March 19. As per Wednesday, April 10, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.88 in 2018Q4.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $57,643 activity. On Thursday, May 23 STRYKER DAVID M bought $38,028 worth of Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) or 2,000 shares.

Among 14 analysts covering Dollar General (NYSE:DG), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Dollar General had 32 analyst reports since January 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Guggenheim maintained it with “Buy” rating and $130 target in Tuesday, March 26 report. UBS maintained Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) rating on Tuesday, March 12. UBS has “Buy” rating and $125 target. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Friday, May 31. Guggenheim maintained Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) rating on Monday, March 18. Guggenheim has “Buy” rating and $125 target. The stock of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Friday, May 31 by Raymond James. Loop Capital upgraded Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) rating on Tuesday, April 30. Loop Capital has “Buy” rating and $15200 target. As per Thursday, June 13, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Friday, March 15 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, May 31 with “Outperform”. The company was upgraded on Monday, March 18 by Barclays Capital.

Private Bank & Trust Co increased Ishares (AAXJ) stake by 13,441 shares to 40,741 valued at $2.88 million in 2019Q1.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $3.63 million activity. 32,492 shares valued at $3.63 million were sold by Ravener Robert D on Tuesday, January 8.

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.57 EPS, up 3.29% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.52 per share. DG’s profit will be $399.79M for 22.12 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.08% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4.