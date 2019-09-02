Private Bank & Trust Co Lowered Holding in American Tower (AMT) by $1.02 Million as Stock Value Rose; Harber Asset Management Has Raised Its Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) Position

Private Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in American Tower Corp (AMT) by 67.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Bank & Trust Co sold 5,163 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The hedge fund held 2,541 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $501,000, down from 7,704 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in American Tower Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $230.19. About 1.43M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Harber Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) by 7.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc bought 19,165 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The hedge fund held 272,594 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.19M, up from 253,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $80.94. About 355,431 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 03/05/2018 – INTERXION SEES YEAR CAPEX INCL INTANGIBLES EU365M – EU390M; 17/05/2018 – InterXion Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 16/05/2018 – Interxion Opens MRS2, Its Second Data Centre in Marseille; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – FOR FY 2018, SEES REVENUE OF €553 MILLION — €569 MILLION; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – REAFFIRMING GUIDANCE FOR REVENUE AND ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 01/05/2018 – Interxion to Expand Capacity in Amsterdam and Frankfurt; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE EUR 0.15; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Adj EPS EUR0.17; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION 1Q REV. EU133.8M, EST. EU132.9M; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE INCREASED BY 13% TO EUR 0.16

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ventas Offers High Returns And An Increasing Dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Omega Healthcare Investors: Wait For A Drop – Seeking Alpha” published on August 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Scott Black Buys 3 REITs in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 REITs for Any Stock Market Conditions – Investorplace.com” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Spirit MTA REIT Files Definitive Proxy Statement in Connection with Proposed Sale of Assets for $2.4 Billion – Business Wire” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Campbell And Adviser Ltd Liability Company reported 0.21% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Greatmark Partners stated it has 1,282 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Davis R M Inc invested in 2.78% or 379,067 shares. Moody Financial Bank Division has 0% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Amp Investors Limited owns 1.12 million shares. Middleton Co Incorporated Ma has 2.16% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). New York-based Riverpark Cap Mgmt has invested 2.18% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Archford Cap Strategies Ltd, Illinois-based fund reported 5,269 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset reported 44,080 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Cibc Mkts reported 0.09% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Cleararc Capital invested in 0.4% or 10,699 shares. Akre Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 14.95% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). 2,129 were reported by Roof Eidam Maycock Adv. Moors And Cabot holds 0.03% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 2,318 shares.

Private Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $3.20 billion and $708.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard (VEA) by 23,315 shares to 504,004 shares, valued at $20.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American International Group (NYSE:AIG) by 10,138 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,767 shares, and has risen its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Harber Asset Management Llc, which manages about $351.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Contura Energy Inc by 82,407 shares to 74,832 shares, valued at $4.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 25,774 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,502 shares, and cut its stake in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG).

More notable recent InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “InterXion -7% as revenue growth, profits disappoint – Seeking Alpha” on March 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Announcing: InterXion Holding (NYSE:INXN) Stock Increased An Energizing 174% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Estimating The Fair Value Of InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “InterXion Holding’s Q2 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Interxion Holding (INXN) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 15, 2019.