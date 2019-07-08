Private Bank & Trust Co Has Boosted Its Apple (AAPL) Position; Green Street Investors Has Lowered Corporate Office Pptys Tr (OFC) Holding by $982,800; Stock Price Rose

Green Street Investors Llc decreased its stake in Corporate Office Pptys Tr (OFC) by 26.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Street Investors Llc sold 36,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 101,400 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77 million, down from 137,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Street Investors Llc who had been investing in Corporate Office Pptys Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $27.4. About 191,779 shares traded. Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) has risen 1.84% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.59% the S&P500. Some Historical OFC News: 10/05/2018 – COPT Declares 82nd Consecutive Common Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties 1Q EPS 17c; 07/05/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties: Second Facility Scheduled for Completion in the 2Q of 2019; 30/04/2018 – Frontier Capital Company Buys Into Corporate Office Properties; 18/04/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind US Foods Holding, Tahoe Resources, Corporate Office Properties Trust, World Accept; 26/04/2018 – CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST OFC.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES 1Q AFFO/SHR 50C, EST. 49C; 01/05/2018 – S&P: CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST ‘BBB-‘ RATING AFFIRMED; 26/04/2018 – CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST SEES FY NAREIT FFO SHR $1.96 – $2.04; 26/04/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties 1Q Rev $155.5M

Private Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Bank & Trust Co bought 2,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 65,384 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.42M, up from 62,717 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $918.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $4.67 during the last trading session, reaching $199.56. About 7.69 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 29/03/2018 – DarioHealth Launches Customer Hotline to Pre-Order Its Apple iPhone Lightning-Compatible Glucose Monitor in the U.S; 04/04/2018 – Apple is reportedly working on a redesign of its iPhone. via @cnbctech; 17/04/2018 – Apple has a design problem. It might be running out of iPhone surface real estate to repurpose; 14/03/2018 – Google, Apple face EU law on business practices; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Buffett still hates Bitcoin, wants all of Apple; 20/04/2018 – Apple: The Hand-Wringing Is a Bit Much, Says BTIG — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: Airbnb, Apple, Skyscrapers; 14/03/2018 – GOOG, AAPL: “I am going to summon Google and Apple to the Paris Commercial Court.” @BrunoLeMaire #RTLMatin – ! $GOOG $AAPL; 13/04/2018 – According to information viewed by Bloomberg News, Aramco earned $33.8 billion in the second quarter of 2017, topping Apple’s income in the same period; 05/03/2018 – Amazon’s Ring buy gives it the same number of acquisitions this year as Apple or Google The online retailer’s acquisitions by the numbers

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $38,475 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.33, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold OFC shares while 66 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 105.83 million shares or 2.05% more from 103.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement owns 148,377 shares for 0% of their portfolio. V3 Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested 4.2% in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys, a Florida-based fund reported 138,984 shares. Amer Intl Group holds 219,786 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Financial Incorporated holds 656,188 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board invested in 19,318 shares. Fmr Ltd Llc has 0.04% invested in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag, Germany-based fund reported 179,169 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 0.09% in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 27,696 shares. Arizona State Retirement System owns 79,175 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Ftb Advsrs holds 221 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Huntington Bancshares reported 0% in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Adelante Mngmt Lc reported 0.69% stake. Moreover, Ar Asset has 0.09% invested in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC).

Analysts await Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.51 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.51 per share. OFC’s profit will be $57.09M for 13.43 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by Corporate Office Properties Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.00% EPS growth.

Private Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $3.20B and $708.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG) by 2,887 shares to 7,685 shares, valued at $917,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 7,710 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,796 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (EFA).

