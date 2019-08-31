Private Bank & Trust Co Has Boosted Holding in Apple (AAPL) as Shares Rose; Finemark National Bank & Trust Lowered Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Holding as Shares Rose

Private Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Bank & Trust Co bought 2,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 65,384 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.42M, up from 62,717 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $926.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $208.49. About 19.54M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 25/05/2018 – Apple to Close Atlantic City Store, Cutting 52 Employees; 03/04/2018 – Apple hires Google’s search and AI chief. via @cnbctech; 14/03/2018 – Google, Apple face EU law on business practices; 05/03/2018 – New York Post: Apple may release a cheaper MacBook Air; 02/04/2018 – Zuckerberg strikes back at Apple boss; 01/05/2018 – Apple Sees 3Q Other Income $400M; 23/03/2018 – The creators of Apple Siri built a robot that can dismantle bombs or perform surgery; 10/05/2018 – Apple drops plans for data centre in Ireland due to planning delays – RTE; 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Apple and Microsoft will be part of government drone pilots, but Amazon was left out; 16/03/2018 – Apple Spreading Augmented Reality, Says Rosenblatt; HomePod Struggles — Barron’s Blog

Finemark National Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 67.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Finemark National Bank & Trust sold 2,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 1,234 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $308,000, down from 3,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Finemark National Bank & Trust who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $253.92. About 758,976 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Private Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $3.20 billion and $708.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 14,153 shares to 31,084 shares, valued at $976,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,417 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,267 shares, and cut its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

