Private Bank & Trust Co Upped Apple (AAPL) Position By $504,063; Erie Indemnity Co (ERIE) Has 1.85 Sentiment

Private Bank & Trust Co increased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 4.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Private Bank & Trust Co acquired 2,667 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Private Bank & Trust Co holds 65,384 shares with $12.42 million value, up from 62,717 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $922.00B valuation. The stock decreased 2.12% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $204.02. About 40.86 million shares traded or 51.65% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/05/2018 – Advanced Credit Technologies, Inc. Wins Approval from Apple and Google to Launch CyberloQ Multi-factor Authentication into Both; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook Calls for Privacy Regulation; 26/04/2018 – China is a vital market both for sales of Apple products and for Apple’s supply chain; 30/05/2018 – Industry giants Apple, Amazon, Google, and Facebook were all founded by first or second generation immigrants; 24/03/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook calls for calm heads on China, US trade; 20/04/2018 – APPLE SAYS AFFECTED MACBOOK PRO (NON TOUCH BAR) UNITS WERE MANUFACTURED BETWEEN OCTOBER 2016 AND OCTOBER 2017 – APPLE SUPPORT PAGE; 24/05/2018 – IBT: Apple’s ‘Amazing Stories’ Reboot Now Has Showrunners; 29/05/2018 – IBT: 2019 iPhone Rumor: Apple Decides To Use OLED Display In All Models; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s Services Revenue Drives Solid 2Q Earnings (Video); 12/04/2018 – VirnetX Confirms $502.6 Million Award From Patent Case Win Against Apple — MarketWatch

Erie Indemnity Co (ERIE) investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.40, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 85 hedge funds started new and increased positions, while 46 cut down and sold equity positions in Erie Indemnity Co. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 14.68 million shares, up from 14.49 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Erie Indemnity Co in top ten positions was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 41 Increased: 48 New Position: 37.

Among 27 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Apple had 78 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. HSBC downgraded Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Wednesday, April 10. HSBC has “Reduce” rating and $180 target. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 25 report. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 21 report. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, July 29 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, April 10 by Bank of America. The stock has “Hold” rating by Macquarie Research on Tuesday, February 26. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by Canaccord Genuity. Macquarie Research maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Thursday, March 14. Macquarie Research has “Hold” rating and $149 target. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Wednesday, July 31 with “Overweight” rating. Evercore maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Thursday, June 20. Evercore has “Buy” rating and $215 target.

Private Bank & Trust Co decreased Ishares (EFA) stake by 83,747 shares to 712,355 valued at $46.20M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) stake by 6,879 shares and now owns 33,211 shares. Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Vigilant Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 3.37% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 127,165 shares. 8,420 were reported by Miller Inv Ltd Partnership. 322,937 are held by Great Lakes Advisors. Alta Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 604,304 shares. 4,487 were accumulated by Accuvest Glob. Charter holds 2.02% or 88,535 shares. Field & Main Fincl Bank stated it has 27,414 shares or 4.91% of all its holdings. Callan Capital Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.19% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Clean Yield Gru owns 3.19% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 41,422 shares. America First Advsrs Ltd Com reported 0.33% stake. John G Ullman & Assocs holds 0.24% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 6,979 shares. Moreover, Kidder Stephen W has 4.91% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 63,587 shares. Pettee Investors Inc stated it has 1.52% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Matarin Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 10,020 shares. Saratoga Research And Invest accumulated 586,753 shares.

The stock increased 1.03% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $223.35. About 126,460 shares traded. Erie Indemnity Company (ERIE) has risen 79.51% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 79.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ERIE News: 25/04/2018 – Can in-car conversations actually make driving safer?; 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q EPS $1.26; 11/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Carlin to leadership role; 26/04/2018 – ERIE INDEMNITY CO – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE $572.2 MLN VS $399.3 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Erie Insurance Earns Highest Ranking in J.D. Power Insurance Shopping Study; 02/05/2018 – Erie Indemnity Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Erie Indemnity, Merit Medical, Destination Maternity, Perry Ellis International, Tower Interna; 25/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Kepperling as Illinois branch manager; 18/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Palczer to claims vice president role; 03/04/2018 – Erie Insurance releases police data showing daydreaming #1 on top 10 list of fatal distracted driving behaviors

Wedgewood Investors Inc Pa holds 14.62% of its portfolio in Erie Indemnity Company for 52,805 shares. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp owns 143,025 shares or 7.07% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Columbia Asset Management has 2.85% invested in the company for 59,797 shares. The Florida-based Jackson Wealth Management Llc has invested 1.44% in the stock. Old Republic International Corp, a Illinois-based fund reported 222,600 shares.

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company has market cap of $11.68 billion. The firm provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. It has a 38.19 P/E ratio. The Company’s sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.