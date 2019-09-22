Private Bank & Trust Co Upped Stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) as Share Price Declined; Clover Partners LP Has Decreased Stake in Oceanfirst Finl (OCFC) as Stock Value Declined

Private Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 14.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Bank & Trust Co bought 674 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 5,217 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.88 million, up from 4,543 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $887.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $27.34 during the last trading session, reaching $1794.16. About 4.33M shares traded or 32.41% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/04/2018 – Trump on Amazon: ‘The playing field has to be level for everybody’; 29/03/2018 – AMAZON EXTENDS LOSSES, DOWN 3.8%; FACEBOOK CLIMBS MORE THAN 1%; 07/05/2018 – INDIA’S BIGBASKET SEEKS $500M AFTER WALMART, AMAZON PUSH: MINT; 04/04/2018 – Trump’s meeting with a major tech CEO reportedly included a discussion about a potential Amazon-Pentagon deal worth billions; 20/03/2018 – Chicory Announces Amazon Fresh and Instacart Partnership, Making Recipes Shoppable to Millions More American Households; 01/05/2018 – Amazon plans more Prime perks at Whole Foods, and it will change the industry; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC SAYS ENTERED INTO AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – Amazon is making another move to convert Amazon Prime customers into Whole Foods customers. All U.S. Prime customers will soon be eligible for a discount of 10% on sale items inside Whole Foods stores; 05/03/2018 – Amazon’s Ring buy gives it the same number of acquisitions this year as Apple or Google The online retailer’s acquisitions by the numbers; 12/03/2018 – Amazon to enter Vietnam in challenge to Alibaba

Clover Partners Lp decreased its stake in Oceanfirst Finl Corp (OCFC) by 35.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clover Partners Lp sold 39,633 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.17% . The hedge fund held 70,767 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.76 million, down from 110,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clover Partners Lp who had been investing in Oceanfirst Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $23.04. About 357,597 shares traded or 62.66% up from the average. OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) has declined 16.75% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.75% the S&P500. Some Historical OCFC News: 05/04/2018 – OceanFirst Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – OceanFirst 1Q Net Interest Income $55.7M; 29/05/2018 – VP Iantosca Gifts 950 Of Oceanfirst Financial Corp; 07/03/2018 OceanFirst at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 20/04/2018 – DJ OceanFirst Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OCFC); 09/04/2018 – OceanFirst Bank Announces Appointment of Jeana M. Piscatelli, Senior Vice President and Director of Cash Management; 26/04/2018 – OceanFirst 1Q Net $5.43M; 26/04/2018 – OceanFirst 1Q EPS 12c; 09/04/2018 – OceanFirst Bank Announces Appointment of Jeana M. Piscatelli, Senior Vice Pres and Director of Cash Management; 20/04/2018 – OceanFirst Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Private Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $3.20 billion and $714.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (AMJ) by 84,969 shares to 2.41M shares, valued at $60.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard (VTI) by 5,640 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,997 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard (VEA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Accuvest Glob accumulated 772 shares. Moreover, Efg Asset Mngmt (Americas) Corp has 3.44% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 6,374 shares. Alps Advsr Inc reported 5,101 shares. South Street Advisors invested in 132 shares. Moreover, Westfield Cap Company LP has 2.7% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 189,159 shares. Sigma Invest Counselors has 1.18% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 5,314 shares. State Street, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 16.57M shares. Ims Cap Mngmt accumulated 1.84% or 1,311 shares. Security Comml Bank Of So Dak invested in 198 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Md Sass Services holds 2,755 shares or 1.21% of its portfolio. Boltwood Mngmt holds 362 shares. 28,607 are held by Washington Tru. Cambridge Advisors owns 123 shares. Marietta Invest Prtnrs Ltd Llc reported 1.05% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Neville Rodie & Shaw, New York-based fund reported 1,507 shares.

Analysts await OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.51 EPS, down 3.77% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.53 per share. OCFC’s profit will be $26.08M for 11.29 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by OceanFirst Financial Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

