Private Bank & Trust Co Trimmed Its Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Position; Clearbridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund (CTR) Has 0.9 Sentiment

Private Bank & Trust Co decreased Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) stake by 17.64% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Private Bank & Trust Co sold 6,045 shares as Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY)’s stock declined 10.65%. The Private Bank & Trust Co holds 28,222 shares with $1.42M value, down from 34,267 last quarter. Occidental Petroleum Corporation now has $39.91B valuation. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $44.62. About 9.60M shares traded or 3.06% up from the average. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 13/04/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $65; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SAYS ON ITS DIVIDEND ‘WOULD LOOK TO CONTINUE WITH MODEST INCREASES’; 30/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL CEO DECLINES TO DETAIL VOLUME, TIMING OF BUYBACKS; 20/04/2018 – Occidental Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP QTRLY REVENUES $3,763 MLN VS $2,957 MLN; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL HAS NO BIG PLANS FOR NON-CORE ASSETS SALES: CFO; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES FOR CHEMICAL SEGMENT ABOUT $1,100 MLN PRE-TAX INCOME IN FY 2018E; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – OIL AND GAS PRE-TAX INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 WAS $750 MILLION, COMPARED TO $44 MILLION FOR THE PRIOR QUARTER; 03/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.77/SHR

Clearbridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc (CTR) investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.19, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. The ratio is more positive, as 18 investment managers started new and increased positions, while 20 trimmed and sold positions in Clearbridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc. The investment managers in our database reported: 8.62 million shares, up from 8.52 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Clearbridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 15 Increased: 11 New Position: 7.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc. is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The company has market cap of $349.44 million. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $34,816 activity.

The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.1. About 98,336 shares traded or 0.54% up from the average. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc (CTR) has 0.00% since September 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Oxbow Advisors Llc holds 2.47% of its portfolio in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc for 2.19 million shares. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc owns 201,149 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Advisors Asset Management Inc. has 0.13% invested in the company for 765,923 shares. The Arkansas-based Stephens Inc Ar has invested 0.07% in the stock. Usca Ria Llc, a Texas-based fund reported 17,000 shares.

Among 9 analysts covering Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 22% are positive. Occidental Petroleum has $70 highest and $4700 lowest target. $56.17’s average target is 25.89% above currents $44.62 stock price. Occidental Petroleum had 20 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, August 19 with “Market Perform” rating. On Tuesday, August 13 the stock rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Underweight”. The rating was downgraded by Mizuho on Monday, April 22 to “Neutral”. Goldman Sachs maintained the shares of OXY in report on Tuesday, August 27 with “Neutral” rating. Jefferies downgraded Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) rating on Monday, April 29. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $6600 target. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $5200 target in Friday, July 12 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, April 22. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, August 23 by Jefferies.

Analysts await Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 60.45% or $1.07 from last year’s $1.77 per share. OXY’s profit will be $626.14 million for 15.94 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Occidental Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.84% negative EPS growth.

