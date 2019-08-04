Private Bank & Trust Co Lowered Stake in Southern Company (SO) as Stock Price Rose; As Verizon Communications (VZ) Share Value Declined, Shareholder New England Investment & Retirement Group Has Decreased Stake by $506,692

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 45.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc sold 8,588 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 10,226 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $605,000, down from 18,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $229.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $55.59. About 17.46 million shares traded or 31.21% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 07/03/2018 – Alkaline Water Co. Adds Another Top 75 Retailer; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTS SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH ON A GAAP REPORTED BASIS TO TURN POSITIVE BY END OF 2018; 03/04/2018 – Oath Names Joanna Lambert General Manager of Finance and Tech; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: WIRELESS SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH AHEAD THIS YEAR; 15/05/2018 – Verizon CEO says the company has ‘no interest’ in being a traditional TV network; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO: 2 OF 4 CITIES TO GET 5G THIS YEAR SACRAMENTO, L.A; 24/04/2018 – Telecoms Up After Verizon Earnings – Telecoms Roundup; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON REPORTS TENDER OFFERS FOR 13 SERIES OF NOTES; 08/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Verizon Communications $Benchmark 7Y FRN

Private Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Southern Company (SO) by 58.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Bank & Trust Co sold 6,296 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The hedge fund held 4,379 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $226,000, down from 10,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Southern Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $57.36. About 4.39M shares traded or 6.59% up from the average. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 29/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – ONCE OPERATIONAL, ALL ATTRIBUTES GENERATED BY FACILITY WILL BE SOLD UNDER A 20-YR POWER PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO AECC; 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN’S FANNING CEO SEES COAL USE DIMINISHING OVER TIME; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 02/04/2018 – Annual Thank a Lineman campaign recognizes importance of line workers to electric reliability in Georgia; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co: Florida City Gas Transaction’s Target Completion Is 3Q 2018; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SAYS UTILITY SALE REDUCES EQUITY RAISE RISK; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CFO AFFIRMS 2022 COMPLETE DATE FOR VOGTLE NUKE PROJECT; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SAYS AGGREGATE DEAL PRICE ABT $6.475B; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO- GULF POWER SPA PROVIDES UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER CERTAIN SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, PURCHASER TO PAY CO FEE OF $100 MLN/$200 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Southern Company named to DiversityInc’s Top 50 Companies for Diversity for third consecutive year

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb Advsr, Tennessee-based fund reported 32,146 shares. Greystone Managed Investments has invested 0.85% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 2.50M shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Campbell Newman Asset reported 9,963 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Alexandria Limited Liability owns 30,305 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Alpine Woods Investors Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.07% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Moreover, Adage Capital Ptnrs Gp Ltd Liability Corp has 0.76% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Lau Assoc Ltd Llc holds 0.16% or 5,112 shares. Johnson Financial Grp stated it has 37,558 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Benjamin F Edwards owns 0.35% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 65,518 shares. Paragon Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.14% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Heritage Wealth Advisors, a Virginia-based fund reported 15,279 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldg invested in 0.92% or 16.77 million shares. Fiduciary Trust Com has 261,089 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio.

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc, which manages about $526.71M and $218.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Growth Etf (IVW) by 84,765 shares to 86,444 shares, valued at $14.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oppenheimer S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue Etf by 56,287 shares in the quarter, for a total of 220,441 shares, and has risen its stake in Alerian Mlp Etf (AMLP).

Private Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $3.20 billion and $708.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,454 shares to 33,501 shares, valued at $5.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 409 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,543 shares, and has risen its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (AMJ).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 2 sales for $5.89 million activity. BOWERS WILLIAM P sold 90,942 shares worth $4.42 million. The insider Clark Henry A III bought $100,380. $1.63 million worth of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) was sold by Lantrip Mark on Tuesday, February 12.