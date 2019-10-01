Private Bank & Trust Co Lifted Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Holding by $314,400; As M & T Bk (MTB) Stock Declined, Shareholder M&T Bank Has Decreased Holding by $13.02 Million

M&T Bank Corp decreased its stake in M & T Bk Corp (MTB) by 6.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&T Bank Corp sold 76,617 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.16% . The institutional investor held 1.08M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $183.30 million, down from 1.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&T Bank Corp who had been investing in M & T Bk Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $4.25 during the last trading session, reaching $153.72. About 438,799 shares traded. M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) has declined 6.49% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.49% the S&P500. Some Historical MTB News: 18/04/2018 – Buffalo News: M&T Bank sign trumpets Larkin Center presence; 16/04/2018 – M&T Bank 1Q Net Interest Income $980M; 16/04/2018 – M&T BANK CORP – PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES WAS $43 MLN IN INITIAL 2018 QUARTER, COMPARED WITH $55 MLN IN CORRESPONDING 2017 QUARTER; 16/04/2018 – M&T Bank 1Q Noninterest Income $459M; 22/04/2018 – DJ M&T Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTB); 03/05/2018 – TOP SHIPS INC – HAS EXTENDED FIRM PERIOD OF TIME CHARTER OF M/T ECO FLEET WITH BP SHIPPING LIMITED FOR SIX MONTHS; 21/05/2018 – M&T Bank Corp Elects Kevin J. Pearson to Board of Directors; 16/04/2018 – M&T Bank 1Q Adj EPS $2.26; 21/05/2018 – M&T Bank Corporation Elects Kevin J. Pearson to Board of Directors; 21/05/2018 – M&T at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31

Private Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 44.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Bank & Trust Co bought 600 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The hedge fund held 1,943 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.02M, up from 1,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $11.33 during the last trading session, reaching $528.6. About 373,991 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500.

Analysts await M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $3.61 EPS, up 1.40% or $0.05 from last year’s $3.56 per share. MTB’s profit will be $482.53 million for 10.65 P/E if the $3.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.34 actual EPS reported by M&T Bank Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.08% EPS growth.

M&T Bank Corp, which manages about $19.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (USMV) by 205,352 shares to 2.40M shares, valued at $147.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fox Corp by 30,491 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,331 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Since August 15, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $180,188 activity.

Since July 23, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.65 million activity.

Private Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $3.20 billion and $714.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,135 shares to 31,366 shares, valued at $6.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard (VTI) by 5,640 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,997 shares, and cut its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (AMJ).