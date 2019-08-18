Private Bank & Trust Co Has Cut Its Starbucks (SBUX) Stake as Share Price Rose; As Home Depot (HD) Stock Price Rose, Sequoia Financial Advisors Has Boosted Stake by $721,216

Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 23.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc bought 3,776 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 19,547 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.75 million, up from 15,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $224.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $203.65. About 3.79 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Private Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 17.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Bank & Trust Co sold 11,233 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The hedge fund held 51,834 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.85M, down from 63,067 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $96.52. About 5.03 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – VERBATIM: Starbucks founder defends decision to close stores; 07/05/2018 – Nestle: Agreement Excludes Ready-to-Drink Products, Sales within Starbucks Coffee Shops; 21/04/2018 – A Problem Starbucks Can’t Train Away; 13/03/2018 – Starbucks signs licensing agreement with Brazil private equity firm; 07/05/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Nestle gets thumbs up on Starbucks deal; 17/04/2018 – This innovation comes as Starbucks has struggled over several quarters with weak sales in the U.S; 16/04/2018 – Philly OEM: City Offices Release Statements Regarding Starbucks Incident; 26/04/2018 – SBUX SEES HITTING 3% COMP SALES GOAL IN 3Q; 07/05/2018 – Starbucks and Nestlé Form Global Coffee Alliance to Elevate and Expand Consumer Packaged Goods and Foodservice Categories; 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS TO FOCUS ON DIGITAL, CHINA, AND RESERVE STORES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0.3% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Becker Capital Management Inc reported 9,651 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 2.08M shares or 0.77% of all its holdings. Andra Ap reported 0.17% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Barrett Asset Management Ltd Liability Co owns 66,202 shares for 0.85% of their portfolio. Patten Incorporated invested in 3,277 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Scott And Selber invested in 2.33% or 23,262 shares. Royal London Asset Management Ltd has invested 0% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 1.08% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 4.58 million shares. Hudock Cap Gp Limited Liability Company reported 0.36% stake. Intrust Financial Bank Na reported 12,354 shares. Atria Invests Ltd Liability stated it has 24,607 shares. Reliance Of Delaware has 0.72% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 23,395 shares. Homrich Berg invested 1.08% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Cwh Cap Inc holds 1.25% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 15,555 shares.

Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $1.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (PFF) by 12,531 shares to 12,729 shares, valued at $465,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VMBS) by 20,346 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,371 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE).

Private Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $3.20 billion and $708.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (IWR) by 12,504 shares to 950,585 shares, valued at $51.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 409 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,543 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard (VO).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 34.47 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.