Private Bank & Trust Co Stake in Dollar General (DG) Cut by $343,553; As Altria Group (MO) Stock Value Rose, Kwmg Raised Its Holding

Kwmg Llc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 912.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kwmg Llc bought 40,393 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,822 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57 million, up from 4,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kwmg Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $90.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $48.78. About 4.98 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 25/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Investors find little appetite for consumer staples; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: AS LONG AS CANNABIS IS ILLEGAL, NOT INTERESTED; 12/04/2018 – Altria to Host Webcast of 2018 First-Quarter Results; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: FDA PMTA APPLICATION COULD COME AT ANY TIME; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – DECLARES REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.70 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – REAFFIRMS ITS GUIDANCE FOR 2018 FULL-YEAR ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS; 09/04/2018 – Fitch: Altria’s Strong Profitability Benefits From Consistent Pricing Power, Reduced Variable Costs; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Altria’s IDR at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Adj EPS 95c; 20/03/2018 – U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Company Submits Modified Risk Tobacco Product Application to FDA

Private Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Dollar General Corp (DG) by 27.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Bank & Trust Co sold 2,887 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.72% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 7,685 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $917,000, down from 10,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Dollar General Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $139.95. About 1.26M shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 25.95% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.52% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Names New Vice President of Investor Relations and Public Relations; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Expects FY18 Net Sales to Increase Approximately 9%; 07/03/2018 Dollar General: Director David B. Rickard to Retire; 16/05/2018 – Dollar General Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Total Merchandise Inventories, at Cost, Were $3.61B at Feb. 2; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – 2018 SAME-STORE SALES GROWTH ESTIMATED TO BE IN MID-TWO PERCENT RANGE; 23/03/2018 – Dollar General: Company Received Civil Investigative Demand From Louisiana Attorney General; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL REPORTS PAID PARENTAL LEAVE & ADOPTION ASSISTANC; 29/05/2018 – Dollar General Corp expected to post earnings of $1.40 a share – Earnings Preview; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 Same-store Sales Up in the Mid-2% Range

Kwmg Llc, which manages about $403.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Grp (NYSE:PEG) by 18,427 shares to 2,117 shares, valued at $126,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aptargroup Inc (NYSE:ATR) by 21,876 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,693 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $122,481 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Keybank Association Oh holds 0.11% or 335,432 shares. First Allied Advisory Service has invested 0.16% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). The New York-based Wellington Shields Cap Management Llc has invested 0.15% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Pension Ser holds 1.84M shares. Capital Limited Ca holds 68,600 shares. 1,200 were reported by Fincl Architects Inc. Capital Ww Invsts invested in 67.92 million shares or 0.95% of the stock. Spectrum Management Group Inc reported 600 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability Company holds 17,023 shares. Agf Invests America accumulated 1.44% or 70,630 shares. Centurylink Inv Mngmt reported 40,501 shares stake. First Midwest Bankshares Division reported 28,559 shares stake. Capital Planning Advisors Lc has invested 0.35% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Stoneridge Investment Prtn has 1.04% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Atwood Palmer has invested 0.11% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Private Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $3.20B and $708.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American International Group (NYSE:AIG) by 10,138 shares to 19,767 shares, valued at $851,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard (VO) by 8,542 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,445 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard (VEA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia-based Quantitative Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.96% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Howe And Rusling Incorporated owns 120 shares. Massmutual Tru Commerce Fsb Adv reported 85 shares stake. 39 were accumulated by Cwm Limited Co. Lvm Capital Mngmt Ltd Mi reported 56,199 shares. 28,905 are owned by Fdx. Bluemountain Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 73,889 shares. Longview (Guernsey) holds 2.89% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 4.60M shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans accumulated 11,738 shares. Stephens Ar owns 56,699 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. First Republic Invest holds 0.06% or 102,741 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management reported 0% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). First Manhattan Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). 9,665 are owned by Spc Fincl Inc.

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.57 EPS, up 3.29% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.52 per share. DG’s profit will be $405.56 million for 22.29 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.08% EPS growth.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $3.63 million activity.