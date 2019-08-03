Private Asset Management Upped Its Pacwest Bancorp (PACW) Position; Advisory Services Network Has Lifted Its Main Street Capital (MAIN) Stake

Private Asset Management Inc increased Pacwest Bancorp (PACW) stake by 13.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Private Asset Management Inc acquired 17,671 shares as Pacwest Bancorp (PACW)’s stock declined 1.55%. The Private Asset Management Inc holds 144,405 shares with $5.43M value, up from 126,734 last quarter. Pacwest Bancorp now has $4.29B valuation. The stock decreased 2.56% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $35.79. About 1.13 million shares traded or 42.93% up from the average. PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) has declined 22.77% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.77% the S&P500. Some Historical PACW News: 19/04/2018 – Pacific Western Bank Achieves “Outstanding” Rating for Community Reinvestment Act (CRA); 16/05/2018 – Square 1 Bank Announces Credit Facility to Global Cooling, Inc; 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP – DECLARED A QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.60 PER COMMON SHARE, AN INCREASE FROM $0.50 PER COMMON SHARE DECLARED LAST QUARTER; 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP PACW.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.60/SHR; 17/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP 1Q TE NIM 5.11%; 21/04/2018 – DJ PacWest Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PACW); 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 60C/SHR FROM 50C, EST. 50C; 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP REPORTS INCREASED QTRLY DIV; 27/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP NAMES JAMES PIECZYNSKI VICE CHAIRMAN, LAIRD; 27/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Appoints James Pieczynski Vice Chmn

Advisory Services Network Llc increased Main Street Capital Corp (MAIN) stake by 27.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Advisory Services Network Llc acquired 17,947 shares as Main Street Capital Corp (MAIN)’s stock rose 9.36%. The Advisory Services Network Llc holds 83,813 shares with $3.12 million value, up from 65,866 last quarter. Main Street Capital Corp now has $2.68 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $42.65. About 220,027 shares traded. Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) has risen 9.92% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MAIN News: 04/05/2018 – S&P REVISES MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 03/05/2018 – Main Street Capital 1st-Quarter Net Investment Income $37 Million; 19/04/2018 – Main Street Announces Semi-Annual Supplemental Cash Dividend Payable in June 2018; 06/03/2018 – MAIN STREET CAPITAL – CO ALONG WITH CO-INVESTOR, PARTNERED WITH NEXREV TO FACILITATE TRANSACTION; 05/04/2018 – MAIN STREET REPORTS NEW PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT $35.2M; 13/04/2018 – Balfour Beatty Communities Selected to Manage Mainstreet at Conyers; 30/05/2018 – MAINSTREET EQUITY CORP – MAINSTREET INTENDS TO COMMENCE NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID ON JUNE 1, 2018 AND TERMINATE BID ON MAY 31, 2019; 06/03/2018 Main Street Announces New Portfolio Investment; 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Revs Main Street Capital Otlk To Stbl, Afrms ‘BBB’ Rtg; 12/03/2018 – Mainstreet Announces Withdrawal of Resolution to Approve Stk Option Plan

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold PACW shares while 92 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 101.72 million shares or 5.72% less from 107.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ellington Management Gru Limited, a Connecticut-based fund reported 30,600 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 0.02% of its portfolio in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Massmutual Fsb Adv holds 12,723 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Swiss Bankshares invested 0.01% in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0% or 22,939 shares in its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund, Texas-based fund reported 82,022 shares. Mcf Limited Co owns 0% invested in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) for 700 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 0% or 158,372 shares in its portfolio. Stifel Financial Corp holds 0.01% in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) or 90,518 shares. Da Davidson has 72,986 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Mufg Americas Corp invested 0% in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Azimuth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.22% or 88,830 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 179,762 shares. 2.17 million are owned by Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation. Loomis Sayles LP reported 315,474 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Private Asset Management Inc decreased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) stake by 11,339 shares to 166,363 valued at $16.84 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) stake by 5,259 shares and now owns 133,212 shares. International Business Machines Corp (NYSE:IBM) was reduced too.

Advisory Services Network Llc decreased Fidelity stake by 26,108 shares to 761 valued at $25,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Fidelity (FDIS) stake by 137,088 shares and now owns 30,919 shares. Pinnacle West Cap Corp (NYSE:PNW) was reduced too.

