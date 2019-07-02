Private Asset Management Upped Carnival (CCL) Holding By $388,300; First Dallas Securities Raised Enlink Midstream Unit Rep (ENLC) Stake By $446,940

Private Asset Management Inc increased Carnival Corp (CCL) stake by 69.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Private Asset Management Inc acquired 7,766 shares as Carnival Corp (CCL)’s stock declined 5.71%. The Private Asset Management Inc holds 18,866 shares with $957,000 value, up from 11,100 last quarter. Carnival Corp now has $33.16 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $46.29. About 4.82 million shares traded or 14.72% up from the average. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 17.02% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 05/04/2018 – Holland America Line Establishes the Shared Humanity Award and Bestows First Honor on Archbishop Desmond Tutu on Grand World Voyage in Cape Town; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most lnstagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com; 09/04/2018 – Seabourn Expands Culinary Offerings With “Earth & Ocean At The Patio™” – An “Al Fresco” Dining Experience; 15/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD – WU YANQI APPOINTED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL – EXPECTS 2018 FY NET CRUISE COSTS EXCLUDING FUEL PER ALBD IN CONSTANT CURRENCY COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR TO BE UP ABOUT 1.0 PERCENT; 03/04/2018 – Cruise line Carnival Corp. is joining the fight to contest Bermuda’s same-sex marriage ban; 03/04/2018 – Seabourn’s 2018 Alaska/British Columbia Season To Feature World-class Expedition Team Leading “Ventures By Seabourn” Optional Tours; 03/04/2018 – Holland America Line’s Popular Ready Set Sail Promotion Offers Pre-Paid Gratuities, Reduced Deposits and Exceptional Cruise Fares; 20/03/2018 – The Wrap: Neon Carnival 2018: Creator Brent Bolthouse Reveals New Location, Details; 13/03/2018 – Carnival Group: To Release Annual Results by End-March

First Dallas Securities Inc increased Enlink Midstream Llc Unit Rep (ENLC) stake by 18.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Dallas Securities Inc acquired 37,245 shares as Enlink Midstream Llc Unit Rep (ENLC)’s stock rose 4.97%. The First Dallas Securities Inc holds 240,052 shares with $3.07M value, up from 202,807 last quarter. Enlink Midstream Llc Unit Rep now has $5.00B valuation. The stock increased 1.68% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $10.26. About 1.66 million shares traded. EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has declined 32.74% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ENLC News: 19/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream Declares Quarterly Distributions for First Quarter 2018; 03/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 08/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Wells Fargo Kick the Tires Tour Jun 7; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q Net $60.1M; 19/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream Expects No Impact to Fincl Results Related to Revised FERC Policy; 15/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 EnLink Midstream Expects No Impact to Financial Results Related to Revised FERC Policy; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q EPS 6c

First Dallas Securities Inc decreased Cleveland Cliffs Inc stake by 49,488 shares to 57,512 valued at $575,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Texas Pac Ld Tr Sub Ctf Prop I (NYSE:TPL) stake by 1,297 shares and now owns 21,941 shares. Ryman Hospitality Properties I (NYSE:RHP) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. EnLink Midstream had 7 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, March 12 the stock rating was initiated by Citigroup with “Buy”. Jefferies downgraded EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) on Monday, April 15 to “Hold” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of ENLC in report on Friday, March 22 with “Equal-Weight” rating.

Private Asset Management Inc decreased Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) stake by 2,964 shares to 58,672 valued at $6.11M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) stake by 3,320 shares and now owns 17,662 shares. Kinder Morgan Inc P (NYSE:KMI) was reduced too.

Among 13 analysts covering Carnival (NYSE:CCL), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Carnival has $70 highest and $4800 lowest target. $57.31’s average target is 23.81% above currents $46.29 stock price. Carnival had 25 analyst reports since January 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) earned “Hold” rating by Bank of America on Monday, June 24. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, January 7 with “Equal-Weight”. Nomura downgraded the shares of CCL in report on Friday, June 21 to “Neutral” rating. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, January 30 by Standpoint Research. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, June 21 report. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was maintained by SunTrust. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Macquarie Research given on Friday, January 25. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of CCL in report on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, March 19.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Appleton Partners Incorporated Ma stated it has 74,693 shares. The Michigan-based Greenleaf Tru has invested 0.01% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Lederer And Associates Investment Counsel Ca invested in 26,950 shares or 1.27% of the stock. Huntington Bank & Trust has invested 0.01% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). American Assets Invest Mngmt Ltd Com owns 35,000 shares. Qci Asset Management Incorporated owns 100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Chevy Chase Tru invested 0.08% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Old Second Savings Bank Of Aurora invested in 0% or 100 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Inc has invested 0% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.13% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Rdl Fincl has invested 0.6% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Buckingham Mgmt holds 0.81% or 170,120 shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 2.71M shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Green Square Lc, a Tennessee-based fund reported 24,614 shares. Exane Derivatives reported 66,030 shares stake.

Since January 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 sales for $513,497 activity. The insider DONALD ARNOLD W bought 22,050 shares worth $997,267. $364,082 worth of stock was sold by KRUSE STEIN on Friday, January 11. PEREZ ARNALDO also sold $119,688 worth of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) on Friday, January 11.

