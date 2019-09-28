Private Asset Management Upped Boeing Co (BA) Position by $2.96 Million; Crestwood Advisors Boosted Its Chevron New Com (CVX) Holding

Private Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 369.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Asset Management Inc bought 8,122 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 10,321 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.76 million, up from 2,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $4.03 during the last trading session, reaching $382.86. About 2.64 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 10/05/2018 – Jamie Freed: Embraer breakup complications are delaying its deal with Boeing; 18/05/2018 – FOX59 News: #BREAKING: Boeing 737 with more than 100 people on board crashes during takeoff in Havana, Cuba; 04/04/2018 – Boeing ‘Confident’ About Continuing Trade Talks; 03/05/2018 – CARET REAFFIRMS BOEING GOAL TO DELIVER 18 TANKERS BY DECEMBER; 06/03/2018 – Boeing lures Hawaiian Airlines from Airbus with new jet order; 17/04/2018 – LUV, GE, BA: Breaking: NTSB Chairman Robert Sumwalt confirms one person died after an engine failed on a Southwest Airlines flight that was diverted to Philadelphia today. – ! $LUV $GE $BA; 07/03/2018 – GM, Boeing and other big metals users drop after Cohn departure; 05/04/2018 – Trump proposes $100 billion more in new tariffs on China; 14/03/2018 – Thousands of Boeing B777 and B747 Expendables at Jet Midwest, Inc; 08/05/2018 – Boeing, Lufthansa Group Order for Four More 777 Airplanes Is Valued at $1.4 B at List Prices

Crestwood Advisors Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New Com (CVX) by 1015.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Advisors Llc bought 91,202 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 100,180 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.47 million, up from 8,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Advisors Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $225.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $118.6. About 6.60 million shares traded or 18.68% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 07/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES CONSOLIDATION SLOWING DOWN PERMIAN ACTIVITY; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CFO YARRINGTON SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 21/05/2018 – GLENCORE IS SAID TO NEAR $1B CHEVRON SOUTHERN AFRICA DEAL; 19/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/19/2018 02:20 PM; 23/04/2018 – CHEVRON EMPLOYEES ARRESTED IN VENEZUELA REFUSED TO SIGN A SUPPLY CONTRACT FOR JOINT VENTURE WITH PDVSA; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY -UNIT’S CONTRACT WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES TO SUPPLY CHEVRON SERVICE STATIONS, OTHER COMMERCIAL, INDUSTRIAL CONSUMERS IN BAJA CALIFORNIA; 27/04/2018 – ExxonMobil fails to ride oil’s rally as Chevron powers ahead; 27/04/2018 – Chevron to Complete Sale of Southern Africa Refining, Marketing and Lubricant Assets Later This Yr; 07/05/2018 – DNB Global Indeks Adds Chevron, Exits Harris, Cuts Exxon; 19/04/2018 – Oil major Total will not give up on Venezuela, says Total CEO

Private Asset Management Inc, which manages about $587.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 5,537 shares to 46,244 shares, valued at $2.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,771 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,680 shares, and cut its stake in Fluor Corp (NYSE:FLR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Crestwood Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.20 billion and $2.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond Etf by 12,323 shares to 242,364 shares, valued at $11.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ametek Inc New Com (NYSE:AME) by 3,798 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,700 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).