Private Asset Management Raised Bristol (BMY) Holding by $304,875; Market Value Declined; Apple (AAPL) Holder Usca Ria Trimmed Its Position

Private Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 5.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Asset Management Inc bought 6,775 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 129,289 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.86 million, up from 122,514 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $50.22. About 11.20 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 14/03/2018 – Research from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Innovative Oncology Development Program to Be Presented at AACR 2018 Demonstrates Commitment to Advancing Precision Medicine Research for Patients with Cancer; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS: OPDIVO PHASE 3 SHOWED BENEFIT FOR PRIMARY ENDPT; 28/03/2018 – IMMUNOVACCINE ANNOUNCES INITIATION OF PATIENT DOSING IN INVESTIGATOR-SPONSORED PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ITS LEAD CANDIDATE DPX-SURVIVAC USED IN COMBINATION WITH PEMBROLIZUMAB IN PATIENTS WITH DLBCL; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q Net $1.49B; 20/03/2018 – MYLAN NV – U.S. LAUNCH OF ONCOLOGY DRUG MITOMYCIN FOR INJECTION USP, 5 MG/VIAL, 20 MG/VIAL AND 40 MG/VIAL SINGLE DOSE VIALS; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Opdivo Also Now Approved for Shorter 30-Minute Infusions; 30/05/2018 – NEKTAR- ANNOUNCED NON-EXCLUSIVE, CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE SAFETY, EFFICACY OF NEKTAR’S NKTR-214, IN COMBINATION WITH SYNDAX’S ENTINOSTAT; 11/05/2018 – eFFECTOR Initiates Randomized Dosing in Phase 2 Checkpoint Combination Trial of eFT508 and Avelumab in Colorectal Cancer; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Combo Shows Superior Benefit for Co-Primary Endpoint of Progression-Free Survival; 23/03/2018 – MERCY INVESTMENT SERVICES SAYS URGES BRISTOL MYERS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE FOR PROPOSAL #4 – SEC FILING

Usca Ria Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usca Ria Llc sold 4,276 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 59,235 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.72M, down from 63,511 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usca Ria Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $988.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $218.82. About 25.36M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/03/2018 – The cloud storage company faces some stiff competition in giants like Amazon, Apple, Google and Microsoft; 02/04/2018 – APPLE MAC CHIP MOVE IS SAID TO BEGIN AS SOON AS 2020; 27/03/2018 – Apple could unveil a 13-inch Retina MacBook and a cheaper 9.7-inch iPad; 15/05/2018 – SoftBank’s Son says new Vision Fund to be set up in “near future”; 08/03/2018 – Tech Today: Apple for Snap? Hiking Micron Numbers, Splunk M&A Bait? — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – EU moves to regulate tech giants’ business practices; 15/05/2018 – Apple Futures Surge as China’s Freeze Spurs Record Turnover; 24/03/2018 – Apple’s Cook to Trump: Embrace Open Trade; 27/04/2018 – CNET Taiwan: Apple’s working on a powerful, wireless headset for both AR, VR; 27/03/2018 – Apple Watch redesign with larger display coming in 2018, top Apple analyst reportedly predicts

Private Asset Management Inc, which manages about $587.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,771 shares to 81,680 shares, valued at $16.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 19,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,484 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. BERTOLINI ROBERT J also bought $491,920 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Liability Corp has 0.89% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 406,237 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 13.29 million shares. Jensen Invest Mgmt invested in 26,000 shares. Manchester Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.1% or 17,585 shares. Atwood & Palmer Inc stated it has 0.07% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Northern Trust holds 0.24% or 22.58M shares. Waters Parkerson & Ltd invested in 36,995 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Intersect Cap Ltd Llc holds 7,727 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.18% or 82,000 shares. Moreover, King Luther Cap Corp has 0.04% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 134,463 shares. Old National Financial Bank In has 0.23% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). 191,058 were reported by Cullinan. Guardian Life Insur Of America accumulated 0.03% or 4,723 shares. Sterling Cap Management Ltd Company reported 1.32 million shares. Kistler holds 11,206 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79B for 19.33 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

