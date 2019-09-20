Private Asset Management Position In Boeing Co (BA) Was Raised; Fulton Bank Continues to Hold Holding in Netflix (NFLX)

Fulton Bank increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 16.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Bank bought 899 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 6,243 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.29 million, up from 5,344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Bank who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.88% or $19.71 during the last trading session, reaching $266.89. About 15.28 million shares traded or 113.36% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 02/04/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch tells its clients that mutual funds have significantly larger stakes in Amazon and Netflix compared to the market indexes; 06/03/2018 – NETFLIX: FOX-DISNEY NOT THE BIGGEST THREAT TO US; 17/04/2018 – Netflix overseas sales to surpass US home market; 12/03/2018 – CITRON SAYS NETFLIX’S CONTENT SPEND “UNSUSTAINABLE LONG TERM” – TWEET; 09/03/2018 – Express-Tribune: Obama in Talks to Provide Shows for Netflix; 05/03/2018 – Netflix to give parents more control over access to content; 18/04/2018 – Netflix Considered Buying Mark Cuban’s Theater Chain: Report — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – S&P: Netflix Successfully Raised Prices While Accelerating Subscriber Growth; 02/05/2018 – SSRN-Stanf [Reg]: Another Netflix Disruption: A Transparent Board; 09/03/2018 – Can Disney Stop Netflix? — Barrons.com

Private Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 369.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Asset Management Inc bought 8,122 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 10,321 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.76M, up from 2,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $5.01 during the last trading session, reaching $379.43. About 2.84 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 03/04/2018 – Norwegian Air says $250 mln Dreamliner facility could be converted to long-term financing; 17/04/2018 – Engine failure causes Southwest emergency landing in Philadelphia; 23/03/2018 – BOEING, RAYTHEON, LOCKHEED MARTIN ADD TO GAINS AFTER TRUMP SIGNS BUDGET BILL; 08/05/2018 – U.S. Treasury’s Mnuchin does not see Iran sanctions hiking oil prices; 05/04/2018 – Shandong Airlines Selects AstroNova’s ToughWriter® 5 Flight Deck Printer for New Boeing 737 MAX Aircraft; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns Baa2 rating to Class B of United Airlines’ 2018-1 EETC; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Boeing Capital Ratings at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 12/04/2018 – Boeing-Embraer proposal brings tie-up closer, not imminent; 25/04/2018 – BOEING – DEVELOPMENT ON 777X PROGRAM REMAINS ON TRACK; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS SELECTIVE ACQUISITIONS ON SCALE OF POSSIBLE EMBRAER TIE-UP ‘VERY DOABLE’ WITHOUT ALTERING CASH DEPLOYMENT STRATEGY

Private Asset Management Inc, which manages about $587.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 24,779 shares to 315,308 shares, valued at $10.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3,007 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,665 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boeing Faces Huge Costly Challenge – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing ‘kill vehicle’ contract canceled by Pentagon – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: ROKU, ACB, VMW, CRM, BA – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “For Boeing, Ugly Is The New Normal – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Rose Portfolio Big Trim Of Boeing – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Foster And Motley holds 0.07% or 1,462 shares. Tarbox Family Office has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). M&T Bank & Trust Corporation invested in 0.45% or 236,128 shares. Triangle Wealth Mngmt has 3,298 shares. Alesco Advsrs Limited Co owns 0.03% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,732 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Company owns 3,127 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Moreover, Westfield Company Limited Partnership has 1.12% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 407,326 shares. Graham Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 0.27% stake. Perella Weinberg Prtnrs Cap Management Lp stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Compton Capital Ri accumulated 7,145 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited reported 224,025 shares. Oarsman Capital holds 0.12% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 715 shares. Arizona State Retirement System holds 0.42% or 99,517 shares in its portfolio. Mason Street Advisors Limited Com holds 0.58% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 74,624 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0.74% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 803,292 shares.

Fulton Bank, which manages about $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Monster Beverage Corp New by 11,267 shares to 7,317 shares, valued at $467,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11,187 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 127,319 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “4 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: AAPL, DIS, NFLX, ROKU – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Positive read on Netflix app download growth – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Threats That Continue to Weigh Netflix Stock Down – Investorplace.com” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Netflix Stock Below $300: Buy, Sell, or Hold? – Motley Fool” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Netflix: Sharp Rallies Should Be Sold – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 03, 2019.