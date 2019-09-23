Private Asset Management Lowered Qualcomm (QCOM) Stake; Livanova Plc – Ordinary Shares (LIVN) Shorts Raised By 1.66%

Livanova Plc – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:LIVN) had an increase of 1.66% in short interest. LIVN’s SI was 1.76 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 1.66% from 1.73 million shares previously. With 522,800 avg volume, 3 days are for Livanova Plc – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:LIVN)’s short sellers to cover LIVN’s short positions. The SI to Livanova Plc – Ordinary Shares’s float is 3.63%. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $78.53. About 679,227 shares traded or 79.26% up from the average. LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) has declined 30.13% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.13% the S&P500. Some Historical LIVN News: 02/05/2018 – LIVANOVA 1Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 65C; 22/03/2018 – LivaNova Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Asset Management Buys New 1.1% Position in LivaNova; 30/04/2018 – LivaNova Completes Sale of Cardiac Rhythm Management Business to MicroPort Scientific Corp; 22/03/2018 – LIVANOVA ENROLLS PERFECT PERCEVAL VALVE CLINICAL TRIAL IN CHINA; 08/03/2018 – LivaNova: Selling Cardiac Rhythm Management Business for $190 Million; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Inc. Exits Position in LivaNova; 29/03/2018 – LIVANOVA BICARBON AORTIC VALVES GET CE MARK FOR EXPANDED USE LA; 26/04/2018 – LivaNova Announces One-Millionth Inspire Adult Oxygenator Patient; 08/03/2018 – LivaNova Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Divest Its Cardiac Rhythm Management Business Franchise to MicroPort Scientific Corporation

Private Asset Management Inc decreased Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) stake by 2.07% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Private Asset Management Inc sold 12,558 shares as Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM)’s stock declined 15.29%. The Private Asset Management Inc holds 594,511 shares with $45.23 million value, down from 607,069 last quarter. Qualcomm Inc. now has $92.93 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.29% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $76.44. About 9.50M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 14/03/2018 – Phone Scoop: Broadcom Ends Bid to Acquire Qualcomm: Broadcom today said it will no longer pursue its proposed acquisition of; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm profit tops estimates on higher modem chip sales; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom abandons Qualcomm takeover bid after Trump block. via @verge; 13/04/2018 – U.S.-China Trade Tensions Blamed for Delays; 17/05/2018 – China approves Toshiba’s sale of $18 bln chip unit to Bain consortium; 18/05/2018 – Qualcomm CEO Steve Mollenkopf told CNBC in April that broader trade tensions between the two tech-heavy countries were stalling the deal; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom ends bid for Qualcomm; 19/04/2018 – Sources tell CNBC Qualcomm is “very concerned” with the fate of an NXP Semiconductors deal; 15/05/2018 – Qualcomm Integrates Newest Wi-Fi Security Standard Across Mobile and Networking Infrastructure Portfolios; 21/05/2018 – Qualcomm Begins Cash Offers for Four Series of Notes Open to Retail Holders Only

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Bear Of The Day: Qualcomm (QCOM) – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Qualcomm Taking Into Account Patent Dynamics – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Legitimate Threats and 3 Reasons to Buy QCOM Stock Anyway – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Reasons QCOM Stock Is a Great Buy on the Recent Dip – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Why Qualcomm’s Stock May Surge – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Among 10 analysts covering QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. QUALCOMM has $11500 highest and $6500 lowest target. $85.70’s average target is 12.11% above currents $76.44 stock price. QUALCOMM had 24 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Tuesday, April 30 with “Neutral”. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 1 by Bank of America. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by Canaccord Genuity. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Barclays Capital. The stock of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Raymond James. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Thursday, July 18 by Barclays Capital. Canaccord Genuity maintained QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) rating on Thursday, May 2. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $10500 target. As per Thursday, May 23, the company rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, May 2. As per Thursday, June 6, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Asset Mgmt One accumulated 685,623 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Synovus Financial Corporation accumulated 13,939 shares. Telos Cap Mngmt has invested 2.37% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Hexavest holds 0% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 439 shares. Fca Corp Tx has invested 0.15% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Excalibur Corporation invested in 0.2% or 2,838 shares. Factory Mutual Insurance Company accumulated 867,200 shares or 0.79% of the stock. Institute For Wealth Limited Liability Corp accumulated 17,177 shares. Insight 2811 stated it has 12,165 shares. 12,708 are owned by Sol. Bryn Mawr stated it has 0.08% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Df Dent Com has 0.47% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 338,542 shares. Citigroup owns 8.03 million shares. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 2.08 million shares. Osborne Partners Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 1.22% stake.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61M for 34.75 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “LivaNova Receives Approval from U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services for RECOVER Clinical Study – Business Wire” on September 05, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “LivaNova to Present Updates on Autonomic Regulation Therapy at the 23rd Annual Scientific Meeting of the Heart Failure Society of America – Business Wire” published on September 13, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “LivaNova to Present Autonomic Regulation Therapy Findings for Heart Failure During European Society of Cardiology Congress 2019 – Business Wire” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About LivaNova PLC (LIVN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “LivaNova is Now Oversold (LIVN) – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, makes, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.80 billion. It operates in three divisions: Neuromodulation, Cardiac Surgery, and Cardiac Rhythm Management. It currently has negative earnings. The Neuromodulation segment designs, develops, and markets vagus nerve stimulation therapy system, an implantable device for the treatment of drug-resistant epilepsy and treatment-resistant depression, as well as develops transcutaneous VNS devices.