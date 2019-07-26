Private Asset Management Lifted Holding in Bp Plc Adr (BP) by $367,005 as Stock Price Declined; Oberweis Asset Management Increased Malibu Boats (MBUU) Position

Private Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Bp Plc Adr (BP) by 5.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Asset Management Inc bought 8,535 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 168,104 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.35M, up from 159,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Bp Plc Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $132.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $39. About 7.16 million shares traded or 29.63% up from the average. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 9.98% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 22/05/2018 – SERICA ENERGY PLC SQZ.L – TRANSITION PROCESS OF MOVING OPERATIONAL STAFF AND CONTRACTS FROM BP TO SERICA IS WELL ADVANCED; 30/03/2018 – MEDIA-Reliance Industries, BP India put Cambay oil and gas block on sale – Mint; 11/05/2018 – BP MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP BPMP.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $19; 26/04/2018 – Libya’s NOC talks to BP and Eni about resuming exploration; 10/04/2018 – BP NORTH SEA DEVELOPMENTS EXPECTED TO COME ON STREAM IN ’20; 24/04/2018 – BP BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT DIRECTOR GUEVARA SPEAKS IN LONDON; 03/04/2018 – Argentina outlines plan for $1.6 bln in late natgas subsidy payments; 09/04/2018 – BP: Project Producing 1B Cubic Feet of Gas/Day; 20/03/2018 – BP to drill first deepwater oil well in Mexican block in 2020; 16/04/2018 – BP SAYS PLANS TO KEEP CARBON EMISSIONS FLAT BETWEEN 2015 AND 2025

Oberweis Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Malibu Boats Inc. (MBUU) by 40.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc bought 53,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.03% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 185,308 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.33 million, up from 131,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Malibu Boats Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $637.42M market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $30.57. About 158,399 shares traded. Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) has declined 0.22% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.65% the S&P500. Some Historical MBUU News: 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats, Inc.’s Surf Band with Volume Control Recognized by Boating Industry Magazine; 18/04/2018 – Malibu Boats, Inc. Announces Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information for Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Resu; 21/03/2018 Cobalt’s New A36 lnjects Nimble Performance Into A 35.5-ft. Yacht; 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats 3Q Adj EPS 89c; 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Malibu Boats Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MBUU); 02/05/2018 – Correct: Malibu Boats 3Q EPS 76c; 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats 3Q EPS 5c

Private Asset Management Inc, which manages about $561.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9,083 shares to 343,734 shares, valued at $18.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3,646 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,764 shares, and cut its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10B and $498.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comtech Telecommunications Cp (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 30,700 shares to 36,100 shares, valued at $838,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) by 20,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,900 shares, and cut its stake in Monolithic Pwr Sys (NASDAQ:MPWR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold MBUU shares while 50 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 20.29 million shares or 0.00% more from 20.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Wells Fargo Communications Mn has invested 0% in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU). Catalyst Capital Advsr Llc has 0.01% invested in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) for 7,000 shares. Alphaone Services Ltd owns 929 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 14,595 were reported by Citadel Ltd Liability Corp. Campbell And Investment Adviser Limited Liability Company invested in 5,946 shares. Ameritas Prtnrs stated it has 1,736 shares. Tiaa Cref Limited Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) for 205,605 shares. Nbw Cap Ltd Co holds 1.03% or 95,135 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 31,806 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 12,044 were reported by Gradient Investments Ltd. Mackenzie Corp holds 0% or 21,610 shares in its portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund has 20,100 shares. Gotham Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 12,175 shares. Psagot Invest House Ltd, a Israel-based fund reported 15,000 shares. Vanguard Group Incorporated Inc holds 0% or 1.05M shares in its portfolio.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $54,072 activity.