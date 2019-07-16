Private Asset Management Increases Stake in Carnival (CCL); Bryn Mawr Trust Company Position in Deere & Co (DE) Cut by $916,317

Private Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 69.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Asset Management Inc bought 7,766 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 18,866 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $957,000, up from 11,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $46.95. About 3.83 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 17.02% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 11/04/2018 – Carnival Corporation & Plc Increases Quarterly Dividend And Authorizes Additional $1 Billion Share Repurchase Program; 15/05/2018 – lnsomniac, LiveXLive, Zebra Entertainment And Tencent Video Sign Partnership Agreement To Distribute Livestream Of Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) Las Vegas; 10/05/2018 – Carnival to Offer First Cuba Cruises From Charleston; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most lnstagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com; 13/04/2018 – Princess Cruises Announces Encounters with Discovery at SEA Program Lineup for 2018; 03/04/2018 – Seabourn’s 2018 Alaska/British Columbia Season To Feature World-class Expedition Team Leading “Ventures By Seabourn” Optional Tours; 03/04/2018 – Cruise line Carnival said it will join the fight to contest Bermuda’s same-sex marriage ban; 15/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD 0996.HK – WANG CHUNNIN RESIGNED AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL 1Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 43C; 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV & AUTHORIZES ADDED $1B SHARE

Bryn Mawr Trust Company decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 18.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bryn Mawr Trust Company sold 5,763 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 26,039 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.16M, down from 31,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Company who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $166. About 1.97 million shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has declined 1.30% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.73% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: CHINESE IMPORT TARIFF WILL HURT WITH SCALE OF TARIFF (25%) RENDERING US SOYBEAN UNCOMPETITIVE IN THE GLOBAL MARKET IN SHORT TERM; 21/03/2018 – DEERE & CO CEO SAYS STEEL TARIFFS WILL HAVE NEGATIVE IMPACT ON THE COMPANY’S FINANCES; 09/05/2018 – Findlay Park Adds Deere, Exits Facebook, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co 2Q Net $1.21B; 21/03/2018 – Deere & Co fears hit from Trump tariffs, retaliation -CEO; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – CONSTRUCTION AND FORESTRY SALES INCREASED 84 PERCENT FOR THE QUARTER; 29/05/2018 – 2018 Annual Strategy Dossier for World’s 6 Leading Agriculture Equipment Manufacturers: Deere & Co, CNH Industrial, AGCO, CLAAS Group, SDF Group & Kubota – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 12/03/2018 – DEERE & CO REPORTS FEB. 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA SELECTED TURF & UTILITY EQUIPMENT FLAT; 10/04/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS MARCH 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA SELECTED TURF & UTILITY EQUIPMENT WERE UP SINGLE DIGIT; 18/05/2018 – DEERE CFO CONFIDENT COST REDUCTION ACTIONS TO OFFSET INFLATION

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.93 million activity. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $930,000 was bought by WEISENBURGER RANDALL J.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 444,771 are owned by Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. Oppenheimer & Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Jfs Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Carroll Fincl Associates Inc holds 0% or 458 shares. Private Advisor Group Inc Llc accumulated 24,765 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Chevy Chase Tru owns 0.08% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 334,162 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 0.06% stake. Pecaut & Company holds 100 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services holds 0.65% or 45,681 shares. 7,200 are owned by Connor Clark Lunn Investment Management. Scotia accumulated 0.02% or 25,006 shares. Optimum has invested 0.14% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). New York-based Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Suntrust Banks Incorporated stated it has 10.3% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). 5,458 are owned by Cetera Advisor Netwr Limited Liability Corp.

Private Asset Management Inc, which manages about $561.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility Etf by 6,100 shares to 10,502 shares, valued at $553,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2,964 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,672 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Firefly Value Prtn Lp owns 516,475 shares. Trust Of Vermont stated it has 11,277 shares. 2,768 are held by Koshinski Asset Incorporated. Whalerock Point accumulated 5,725 shares or 0.6% of the stock. Amp Capital owns 87,235 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Moreover, Wedgewood Investors Pa has 1.17% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Pinnacle Financial holds 0.14% or 10,632 shares in its portfolio. Halsey Associates Inc Ct invested 2.08% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Baxter Bros holds 0.09% or 2,407 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Mngmt has 0.14% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 1.41 million shares. Cap Ltd Ca holds 0.32% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) or 8,487 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Thompson Rubinstein Mngmt Or stated it has 51,171 shares. Grandfield & Dodd Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 1,439 shares. Fincl Advisers Limited Co reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on August, 16. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, up 9.27% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.59 per share. DE’s profit will be $897.09 million for 14.66 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.52 actual earnings per share reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.60% negative EPS growth.

Bryn Mawr Trust Company, which manages about $1.84 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1,802 shares to 92,276 shares, valued at $17.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) by 3,278 shares in the quarter, for a total of 141,434 shares, and has risen its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).